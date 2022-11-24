Longtime Denver journalist and child advocate Carol Kreck died Monday at the age of 75. Kreck's career at the Denver Post spanned three decades. She left the paper on July 4, 2003.
Her daughter, Molly Kreck, said she'd like people to know "...how absolutely fearlessly she fought for anyone who needed a voice. She was wonderfully weird and quick with a laugh. We’ll miss her terribly."
Kreck covered several beats at the newspaper but specialized in child advocacy, a niche she created and continued to fight for after she left the paper. A year after retirement, she was recognized by the Colorado Children's Campaign as a "children's champion."
A gathering is planned for Kreck at the Owl Saloon Dec. 3 at noon.