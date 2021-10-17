We all know crime is soaring in Colorado; unfortunately, that’s old news. But did you know crime is also way up on campus at Denver’s public schools?
Veteran independent journalist Alan Gottlieb reported the news last week via his local education watchdog site Boardhawk.org. Gottlieb wrote that just since kids returned to class in August, Denver Public Schools “has experienced a significant spike in violence and drug violations in and around its schools.”
Gottlieb cited an email from Denver Public Schools’ new Superintendent Alex Marrero to a community advocacy group last month in which Marrero wrote, “we have already confiscated four loaded firearms on school campuses, multiple weapons (including a machete), weapons such as guns, tasers, etc., and experienced one student stabbed with a knife.”
As Gottlieb noted, Marrero informed the group there has been an “almost 25 percent increase” in high priority calls from schools for assistance from DPS’s internal security team compared to the same period in 2019, i.e., before COVID had shuttered schools. The surge includes a 5 percent increase in assaults and a 21 percent jump in fights.
Various factors may play a role here, of course, including the global pandemic. But the point of Gottlieb’s commentary is that the campus crime wave also follows the Denver Public Schools Board of Education’s ill-advised move to oust cops from campuses.
Among the more misguided policy responses to the death of George Floyd last year at the hands of Minneapolis police, one of the most counterproductive had to be the DPS board’s unanimous vote to remove school resource officers. These uniformed Denver police had been working with kids — and making strides — at 18 DPS middle and high schools. The new policy went into effect at the start of this school year.
Gottlieb declines to link the campus incidents directly to the departure of the police from schools; maybe he is being diplomatic. As he also points out, “The absence of SROs means the district must rely either on its internal security force or on calling the general police number for response, without the intermediary influence of the SRO, who used to provide responding officers with important context to prevent escalation.”
Indeed, they could have helped de-escalate some of the alarming incidents at DPS this fall. Gottlieb recaps crime stats obtained through a Colorado Open Records Act request, including 62 assaults, 102 student fights, 11 sexual assaults and 29 weapons violations.
The on-campus officers did much more, too. They developed bonds with students. They came to understand the students’ concerns and rivalries. They knew how to defuse tension.
Gottlieb also quotes the remarks of North High School Principal Scott Wolf last year to the DPS board: “There is a lot of evidence from our school sites in Denver that have SROs that they are an incredible asset, and eliminating (them) is solutions-focused instead of root cause-focused…I do not think anyone except those of us who work with SROs understand what (they do) on a daily basis and how they serve as peace officers.”
Whatever “equity” or “justice reform” DPS board members thought they were achieving by getting rid of the Denver police, they have yet to connect those dots for the public. In any event, they threw the baby out with the bathwater. They are now reaping what they have sown. And students are paying for it.
It’s also worth noting that the board’s highest-profile, but least competent member, Tay Anderson, led the crusade for removing cops from campus in the first place. He’s the same board member who was accused of serial sexual assault and sexual harassment of students; the harassment allegations were corroborated by an independent investigation reluctantly commissioned last spring by Anderson’s timid fellow board members. The board administered a slap-on-the-wrist “censure” not long ago and moved on.
We recently observed here how urgently DPS — the state’s largest and most prominent school district — needs new elected leadership. The decline in public safety is one reason why. Underlying the bad policy that leads to such outcomes is an utter lack of direction — and backbone.
It’s why we have endorsed candidates in this fall’s board races who will challenge the do-nothing, go-along-get-along status quo on the board. They are candidates who promise to inject fresh thinking — and take real action.
If you haven’t yet cast your mail-in ballot, we strongly recommend a vote for Vernon Jones Jr. for the at-large seat; Karolina Villagrana for District 2 and Gene Fashaw for District 4 on the Denver Public Schools Board of Education.