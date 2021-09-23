It’s time for Denver to hit back and hit hard at the criminal element. The public safety budget proposed by the mayor’s office and now before the Denver City Council represents a worthy start in regaining ground lost in the crime fight.
Denverites have been reeling from the slap-on-the-wrist, soft-on-crime policies that prevailed amid COVID — and that continue to have a hold on many members of our political establishment. From the Denver District Attorney’s Office to the ruling majority in the state legislature, a penchant for coddling criminals curiously persists despite the alarming consequences all around us.
Colorado has been bruised by violent crime and peppered with property crime. It all took off in earnest last year as assorted miscreants statewide were released from lockups early, or never even incarcerated, in a misguided attempt to stem the spread of COVID behind bars. That helps explain why 2020 saw a 3.9% increase in overall crime in the state; murder and manslaughter increased 29%, aggravated assault rose 17%, and robbery was up 6.5%. Auto thefts were up an astounding 39%.
The leap in violent crime has continued this year, as has been reported by The Gazette. According to the Denver Police Department, there were 44 homicides in the city alone in first half of 2021, compared with 39 in the same period last year. Commensurately, the 95 homicides reported by police in Denver for all of 2020 represented a roughly 50% increase over 2019. The city’s recent spike in homicides was accompanied by a big jump in all shootings.
All of which reminds us the war on crime should be restored as a top priority at City Hall. In principle, policing streets, fighting fires, patching potholes and keeping up our parks and trails are among the core duties of local government that really matter to rank-and-file residents. Foremost among those is feeling safe in our homes, schools, workplaces and public spaces.
Mayor Michael Hancock acknowledged as much in The Gazette’s news report Wednesday on the city’s pending budget for 2022.
“Keeping our residents, visitors and neighborhoods safe is one of our highest priorities,” Hancock said. “Exacerbated by COVID-19, rising crime rates are taking place globally and certainly in every city in America.”
As reported by The Gazette, public safety comprises the largest part of the proposed, $1.49 billion budget — as it should. That $567.67 million will be divided among the Denver Police, Sheriff, Fire and Public Safety departments, with police getting $245.9 million.
If that sounds like a lot of money — the crime fight is expensive, after all — keep in mind it is only a little more than the $229.5 million allotted to the police in the current budget year. And it actually is less than was budgeted in either 2020, when police funding stood at $250.1 million, or 2019, when it was $246.1 million.
In other words, the police budget line proposed by the mayor for the coming year is arguably the very least that City Hall can do to turn the tide against Colorado’s crime wave.
But that hasn’t stopped the usual critics from carping. They would prefer the budget devote still less to the police — who serve us all — and more to the likes of “social justice” programs that all too often end up only feeding the bureaucracy. One of those critics, unsurprisingly, was the City Council’s one-person peanut gallery, Candi CdeBaca.
“We all know that housing is a top need in our city. But what I'm seeing in the 2022 budget is the same old song and dance,” CdeBaca said in a press statement. “The proportions tell us all we need to know about our priorities, and there is nothing new to see there.”
Presumably, she wants even less to go to police than the modest bump proposed over the current funding cycle. This of course comes from the council member whose own “song and dance” last year was to abolish the police force altogether — and replace it with a “peace force.”
CdeBaca’s bizarre proposal was among the many misguided policy responses to the May 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Crimes like Floyd’s murder by rogue cops do not warrant stripping society of its defense by the vast majority of good cops — against the far more numerous rogues roaming the streets.
Hancock gets it. He even has gone against the grain of the get-out-of-jail-free, “justice reform” movement deeply embedded in his and CdeBaca’s Democratic Party. In addressing the spike in crime during his annual state of the city speech in July, the mayor observed:
“In Denver, that spike is being compounded by the release of violent criminals too quickly from custody, putting them right back in the community to reoffend … This must be corrected. There must be a balance between reform that keeps low-level non-violent folks from going to jail in the first place, and our residents’ safety.”
Now, that’s a priority worth investing in.