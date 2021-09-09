Former Colorado Rockies slugger Larry Walker — a Canadian whose youthful hockey hopes gave way to a dream career in Major League Baseball — was inducted Wednesday into baseball’s Hall of Fame. He was the first Rocky ever to become a Hall of Famer.
That’s something all Coloradans can be proud of whatever their political views or preference in craft beers. Regardless, even, of their team loyalties — in a state abundant with transplanted sports fans. Many Coloradans fondly remember Larry Walker’s heyday here and revere him still.
Selected as the National League’s most valuable player for 1997 while on the Rockies roster, Walker was widely regarded as a triple threat. He was a champ at bat; at blazing around the bases, and at picking off a fly ball. He was a repeat recipient of the Golden Glove Award, the Silver Slugger Award and other distinctions, underscoring the consummate ball player he was.
To say the least, Walker gave the Rockies a big lift during his playing years — and has done so again with this latest honor. Yet, he arguably has done even more for the sport overall in his native country. A lot of Rockies fans may not know Walker has helped put baseball on the map in hockey-obsessed Canada. After his major league career, Walker went on to serve as a hitting coach and first base coach for the Canadian national team. And he is credited with having elevated the sport’s status among Canadian youth by providing them a new, homegrown sports idol.
Walker worked long and hard as he rose through baseball’s ranks. He suffered setbacks and even today, in his characteristic humility, seems to see himself as an unlikely recipient of Hall of Fame status.
“There was never any thought in my head that, ‘Yeah, this is gonna happen,’” he said in one press account. Looks like the Canadian kid who originally set his heart on being an NHL goalie will have to settle for baseball’s hallowed Hall of Fame.
We miss the Larry Walker years at Coors Field and are delighted to hear of his latest achievement.