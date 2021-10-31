Aurora’s City Council has run aground. A radical fringe that won a slim majority on the council over the past two local elections has made a complete hash of things at City Hall — bringing progress on most substantive policy to a grinding halt. The council hasn’t even been able to fill a vacancy on its own dais since last spring due to the standoff.
The city’s voters need to make some urgent repairs. The fix can be found on Aurorans’ mail ballot, due Tuesday. Five Aurora City Council candidates on the local ballot have the potential to get things moving again. We strongly urge a vote for:
- Bill Gondrez for Ward I
- Steve Sundberg for Ward II
- Jono Scott for Ward III
- Danielle Jurinsky for one of two at-large seats on the ballot.
- Dustin Zvonek for the other at-large seat.
Their first order of business will be mending a house divided and in disarray in Colorado’s third-largest city. The rebels without a clue in the current council majority have wasted time picking political fights while real-world concerns have gone unaddressed. The five contenders are ready to address those concerns — the things that really matter to rank-and-file Aurorans.
Zvonek, for example, says public safety will be his “top priority” in the face of a crippling crime wave that has engulfed Aurora and the entire metro area.
Sundberg, a small-business owner, wants to ease, “unnecessary regulations, and unrealistic city mandates” that only drive up prices for customers.
Scott aims to “address our roads, bridges, and aging infrastructure” as the city’s transportation grid struggles to keep pace with growth.
Jurinsky, an entrepreneur, vows to make Aurora “more business friendly” in the wake of the COVID economy.
Gondrez wants more Aurorans to be able “to live where they work…through an increase in workforce housing” amid an affordable-housing crunch.
They want to serve up the meat and potatoes of city government to a public starved for it. It’s also a public that is weary of political bickering that accomplishes nothing.
We highly recommend Bill Gondrez, Steve Sundberg, Jono Scott, Danielle Jurinsky and Dustin Zvonek for Aurora City Council.