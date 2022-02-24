FILE- Gus Kenworthy, a freestyle skier who won a silver medal in Sochi, speaks in his home in Denver on Oct. 21, 2015. “We’re in China, so we play by China’s rules. And China makes their rules as they go, and they certainly have the power to kind of do whatever they want: Hold an athlete, stop an athlete from leaving, stop an athlete from competing,” Kenworthy said on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.