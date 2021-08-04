Colorado’s three largest school districts will start the academic year with three starkly different policies on face masks.
The largest, Denver Public Schools, announced Tuesday that face masks will be required in all district buildings for all students regardless of grade level, as well as for staff and visitors, whether vaccinated or not.
Second-largest Jefferson County Public Schools announced last week that masks will be required for students age 11 and younger because they are too young to be vaccinated. Masks will be mandated for unvaccinated staff, as well. But masks will be optional for vaccinated staff in Jeffco, as well as for students 12 and older.
Meanwhile, in No. 3 Douglas County Schools — masks won’t be required at all. It will be left to individual choice.
Masks will be optional, as well, in the Pikes Peak region’s largest school system, Colorado Springs School District 11.
Who knew the risks attendant with COVID-19 varied so widely from one school district to the next (Forgive our mild sarcasm.)
Some might suggest the divergent masking rules really reflect those school districts’ respective political leanings: Denver County is devotedly Democratic; Jeffco is swingingly centrist, and DougCo is resolutely Republican. Colorado Springs and El Paso County are GOP territory, too. We’ll leave it to the political junkies to decide whether it’s correlation or mere coincidence.
To say the least, though, the wide-ranging policies do seem to send parents and students a mixed message — in more ways than one. To be sure, adjacent districts pursuing different policies can sow public confusion as students prepare for their first day of school.
There’s also a mixed message in another way: Pleading with the public to vaccinate amid a rising COVID caseload fueled by the “delta” variant — while also telling them, as Denver Public Schools does, that they’ll have to mask up anyway. Obviously, it takes away the carrot and leaves only the stick in fighting a COVID redux. Even more problematic, it fuels some people’s doubts about the vaccine. As if to say it really won’t do any good.
The irony of Denver’s no-exceptions mask mandate on students and teachers is that it actually serves to discourage vaccinations. And it does so just as public health officials in Colorado and across the country are calling on those still unvaccinated to roll up a sleeve and take one for the team.
Alongside those considerations is conclusive data amassed throughout our bout with COVID that children and youths face a much lower risk of contracting COVID than do adults. Youths also face an extremely low risk of illness or death from the virus.
Given such low risk — and the seeming eternity since most Colorado kids last had a normal school day — perhaps a truly healthy learning environment is one in which all students finally will be able to see their classmates smile. We look forward to it.