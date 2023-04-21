If the incompetence of Denver’s feckless, fractious and clueless school board wasn’t common knowledge before last month’s shooting at East High School — it certainly is in its wake.

The shooter, an East student, had opened fire and seriously wounded two administrators who were patting him down for his daily weapons check. It turned out he already was on probation at the time for a gun charge in another school district, from which he had been expelled. The Gazette’s news team also learned in the shooting’s aftermath that Denver Public Schools hadn’t kept track of how many students with juvenile criminal records attend class. Persistent media inquiries forced DPS to take a tally, revealing 20 students on pat-down protocols.

Of course, this is the school district whose elected board voted in 2020 to expel 18 Denver police school resource officers from district campuses to make a political point. Meaning, kids with criminal records have been welcome at DPS — but not the cops who might have been able to intervene in terrifying incidents like the shooting at East. It was only after the shooting that the board relented to public pressure and grudgingly OK’d the return of campus cops.

Such reckless disregard for student safety is gaining the attention of parents citywide. DPS parents recently organized the Parents-Safety Advocacy Group to demand accountability for safety at school, and the group has lashed out at the board and district administration. District parents also have started a campaign they call Resign DPS, whose mission speaks for itself.

Broad public disapproval of the board’s performance is showing up in polling, too. According to one new poll, 63% of Denver voters believe the current Denver school board is putting its political ambitions ahead of improving educational outcomes for kids. And 70% of parents felt that way, according to the April 11-12 survey by Democratic firm Chism Strategies and Republican firm Cygnal. Fully 66% of the parents surveyed had an unfavorable view overall of the current Denver school board.

“Voters are deeply concerned about the direction of Denver schools and the current school board has lost their trust,” said pollster Brad Chism. “The Denver school board has become wildly unpopular.”

All of which culminated in an on-air radio rebuke of the board this week from Denver’s Mayor Michael Hancock, as reported by The Gazette.

Sign Up For Free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"This is a very dysfunctional board and it needs to be corrected," the mayor said on the Mandy Connell Show on 850 KOA. "And the only people who can correct it are the voters."

Hancock, who has called DPS’ ouster of school resource officers “a mistake,” told Connell, "We're seeing people who are being elected who have no business being on the board…(entrusted) with that level of responsibility, and we've got to find a way to correct the ship.”

The outgoing, term-limited Hancock also told the talk-radio host he has had conversations with candidates who intend to run for the Denver school board.

“After we elect a new mayor next month and a new city council, the entire public needs to turn its attention to the board of education,” Hancock said, “and move to make sure we get some responsible, mature adults on that board who are focused on every child…”

Amen.

Three of seven DPS board seats will be up for election on next November’s ballot. Let’s hope Denver’s next mayor — to be determined in a runoff June 6 — joins Hancock in publicly supporting candidates who can get Colorado’s largest school system back on track.