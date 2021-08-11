Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is trying to rid his city of the festering sores known as homeless camps. They’re the squalid sites of tattered tents, recycled boxes and cobbled-together lean-tos where chronic street dwellers — commonly afflicted with drug or alcohol addiction and / or mental illness — idle away their days and nights. Many of them are both perpetrators and victims. Of rampant substance abuse, petty crime and often enough, violence. The camps are a blight and a hazard for the surrounding community — and a threat to their own inhabitants.
It would be a great service to all Aurorans to shut down the camps; it would be an even greater service to the campers themselves. They typically refuse warm beds and meals at area shelters. They brush off the treatment they need for their addictions and mental illness. They obviously need help — a gentle, caring nudge away from a destructive lifestyle and into rehabilitation.
Coffman would like to provide that nudge with a proposed ban on the camps, but two things stand in his way: local law — and his city council.
Aurora’s municipal code lacks a provision that would let the city crack down on the camps. And Aurora’s City Council — that is, its five-vote majority — lacks the will to make it happen.
As reported by The Gazette, that council majority on Monday narrowly voted down Coffman’s proposed homeless camping ban. Four other council members Francoise Bergan, Marsha Berzins, Curtis Gardner and Dave Gruber wisely supported the proposal. They were joined in the vote by Coffman, but that left the final tally a tie, so the ban failed.
Arguments by the feckless majority against the sensible action were couched in the usual boilerplate of the must-spend-more crowd.
“We need to actually invest in long-term solutions which looks like permanent supportive housing and work-first housing,” said first-term council member Juan Marcano. Of course, a king’s ransom would be required to pay for Marcano’s daydream of further underwriting the homeless — over and above the half billion dollars a year currently spent on homeless services in the metro area. Perhaps he can lead the local ballot drive for a massive tax hike to pay for it.
And he said this to justify doing nothing: “If we pass this today, you’re still going to see homeless camps.”
Yes, but they can be shut down as they pop up. More to the point, cracking down on the camps isn’t about ending homelessness; it’s about upholding law and order. It’s so that all may enjoy a community’s parks, trails, open spaces and sidewalks without them being swarmed and shut down by drunken, menacing, panhandling “campers.”
But Marcano and like-minded council members don’t care about any of that. Their disingenuous virtue signaling on behalf of the homeless plays well on the political fringe, their home turf. Aurora’s public health and safety be damned.
Hence, stagnation — even on so pressing an issue — in Colorado’s third-largest city.
It doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, it isn’t that way in our state’s No. 1 and No. 2 cities. Both Denver and Colorado Springs have bans similar to the one Coffman has proposed. In 2019 Denver voters even voted, overwhelmingly, to keep the ban in place, swatting aside an attempt to repeal it.
Imagine that; liberal Denver and conservative Colorado Springs both have camping bans. Neither city will let street dwellers take over a favorite park and turn it into a needle exchange and meth lab; a fetid dumping ground for trash and human waste, and a sanctuary for crime and violence.
But then, another thing Denver and Colorado Springs have that Aurora lacks is a full-time chief executive, elected by the people and answerable to the people. It’s called a “strong mayor” form of government. It would unshackle a clear thinker like Coffman — a doer — from a council that prefers to do nothing other than obstruct.
One reason Coffman’s proposal couldn’t garner enough votes on Monday is Aurora’s council is down one vote due to an unfilled vacancy. That post opened up when the city’s Ward 2 council member resigned in June. The council and Coffman voted 150 times to seat a replacement but couldn’t agree on who it should be. The council is philosophically divided, with each side sticking to its guns. That’s their prerogative. But it shouldn’t paralyze local government.
Right now, Aurora’s mayor only gets a vote on council and a bully pulpit. Aurora’s voters should hand the mayor the real reins of executive power. Get rid of the unelected city manager. Elect a strong mayor like Coffman, who wants to lead — and let him usher in real progress.