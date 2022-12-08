Once again, Colorado’s third-largest city is setting the pace and showing the way for responsible, responsive local government. As reported by The Gazette last week, Aurora City Hall launched its “Build Up Aurora” initiative to restore the city’s pock-marked, washboard streets. The effort will catch up on a 14-year backlog.
Introduced by first-term Aurora City Councilman Dustin Zvonek, approved by fellow council members and championed by Mayor Mike Coffman, the new approach to funding and fast-tracking road improvements realigns priorities from a set schedule for making improvements, to basing the upgrades on current road conditions, instead. It’s common sense. The new policy also creates a Road Maintenance Fund — dedicated revenue from the general fund for capital projects to keeping neighborhood roads in “good” or better condition, based on a pavement condition index. That will assure a steady funding stream for road maintenance and, Zvonek noted, prevent any confusion about where that money will come from.
How refreshing. While Denver City Hall just next door makes headlines vainly pursuing climate change and ever more equity, Aurora is actually doing the low-key, heavy lifting of local government. It’s not sexy, but it is the stuff local leaders are elected to do.