Here’s uplifting news for some 1,800 Denver-area schoolchildren and their families: As reported by The Gazette Friday, Rocky Mountain Prep, a local charter school network serving metro Denver with four campuses, received a surprise gift of $4.5 million last week from global philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The windfall will be a real boon to its diverse student body.
Like the rest of Colorado’s 260-plus public charter schools, Rocky Mountain Prep has brought new hope and the promise of a brighter future to its students. It gives them a better education more attuned to their individual needs than what was available at their neighborhood schools.
Scott, an author who was married to Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos, has donated over $12 billion of her estimated $35.2 billion fortune to more than 1,200 nonprofits in the past couple of years, according to Forbes. She is known to make impromptu donations to wide-ranging nonprofit programs and causes.
Her generosity will enhance Rocky Mountain Prep’s ability to serve its students and fulfill its mission statement: “Every child realizes their full potential through a rigorous and loving elementary education.”
The encouraging development comes amid continued, troubling concerns about Colorado’s largest school district, where three of the program’s four campuses are located.
Denver Public Schools used to be a leader in advancing school choice. The district’s 58 autonomous charter schools along with its semi-autonomous innovation schools have provided new educational opportunity to some of the city’s most at-risk and disadvantaged kids. Schools like Rocky Mountain Prep have ushered in meaningful education reforms, raising the bar on education standards and creating a nurturing learning environment.
Nowadays, however, the district has turned against Denver’s charter and innovation schools. Since the union-backed election of anti-reform school board members in the past couple of elections, Denver Public Schools’ leadership has been trying to sabotage school choice. And that has happened at the very time the district’s students — whose achievement has plummeted in the wake of COVID’s school shutdown — need real options more than ever.
As chronicled in media accounts, the fractious, squabbling, hyper-politicized board has become a spectacle and an embarrassment. Instead of setting aside petty differences and addressing the bona fide learning crisis that should be their main focus, they bicker with one another over who is more racist or sexist.
Worse still, when the board has engaged in real policy, it has been through its attempts to cripple school choice. It cracked down on innovation schools earlier this year and rejected three charter school applications in June, later backtracking and approving one of the charter schools after being ordered to reconsider by the state board of education.
The real educational leadership in Denver these days is coming not from DPS’ central office — and certainly not from its unwitting (and witless) self-parody of a school board — but from agents of change like Rocky Mountain Prep.
Our hearty congratulations go to Rocky Mountain Prep. And our praise goes to it and all charter and innovation schools that are rescuing Denver kids from pandemic-induced learning loss.
Meanwhile, our hearts go out to the many other DPS kids stuck in substandard neighborhood schools. They desperately need the help charter schools and innovation schools can offer — and aren’t going to get it from the district’s rudderless and clueless leadership.