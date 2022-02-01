Gov. Jared Polis has tied a toe tag on proposed legislation to force collective bargaining on local governments across Colorado. Good. Let’s hope it stays in the political morgue with other really bad ideas.
The reckless policy would tie the hands of local elected officials and bust the budgets of cities, counties, school districts, library and fire districts and even public higher ed, among other such government entities.
It was bad enough the Democratic governor signed collective bargaining into law for state employees in 2020, in a nod to his party’s organized labor wing. It is guaranteed to hobble state budget writers in the legislature and, ultimately, all the state’s taxpayers for years to come. From now on, the officially sanctioned state employees’ union will be able to bareknuckle its way to a hefty pay-and-benefits package at the bargaining table with state — and the taxpaying public will have to pay up. No matter what other pressing budget priorities arise in state government from year to year; no matter how poorly the economy might perform in some years; no matter if tax revenue to the state plummets in a recession.
At least, though, the legislature had a say in the matter, however bad a policy it may be. On the other hand, the statewide proposal Polis put on ice wouldn’t even allow local governments or their voters to have a say. Voters in Colorado Springs, for instance, have turned down collective bargaining for some municipal employees at past city-wide elections. Voters there no doubt perceived the danger in putting a large portion of their city budget on autopilot.
The bill hadn’t yet been introduced at the time Polis put the kibosh on it; it’s principal sponsors — House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, and Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder — indicated they are pressing ahead toward introduction despite the governor’s red flag.
Let’s hope that’s just brave talk for the benefit of the bill’s powerful union backers.
Meanwhile, the governor’s office hasn’t been entirely definitive in putting the matter to rest.
The governor’s spokesman, quoted in a report last month by our news affiliate, Colorado Politics, said, “The door is open to a much narrower legislation to expand collective bargaining and the governor hopes the advocates engage local governments more earlier in this process.”
For once, let’s hope that’s just one of those political promises.