Palmer High School teacher Courtney Bzymek cleans out her classroom for the end of the school year Wednesday, May 20, 2020, two months after she last taught a lesson in the classroom. Bzymek hadn’t seen her students in person since March 13, 2020, when El Paso County schools closed for an early spring break because of the pandemic. She never thought that would be the last time she saw them this school year. Bzymek, like other teachers, never thought the school year would end before she saw her students again. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)