The brutal and unprovoked beating death of unarmed Tyre Nichols last month by police in Memphis unfortunately serves to raise doubts about law enforcement across the country. The public, sickened by video footage of Memphis law officers relentlessly pummeling Nichols, inevitably wonders if it could happen in their own community.

As police departments nationwide reach out at a time like this to reassure concerned citizens, Denverites can take heart in the tremendous strides made by their own police force in training for engagement with the public and in following an exacting code of conduct.

Under former Chief Paul Pazen, who retired last fall, and continuing under new Chief Ron Thomas, the Denver Police Department has set a high standard for police conduct and overall competency. The department does its best to uphold that standard with a commitment to top-notch training — and a prime example has been its participation in the far-reaching ABLE program.

ABLE — Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement — prepares officers to successfully intervene with one another to prevent harm to police or the public. Developed and run by Georgetown University’s Law Center in Washington, D.C., the program aims to forge a police culture in which, as Georgetown’s website puts it, “officers routinely intervene — and accept interventions — as necessary to prevent misconduct, avoid police mistakes, and promote officer health and wellness.” Denver police began their involvement two years ago.

The significance of the effort is underscored by a recurring theme emerging from the investigation of the Memphis tragedy — that the police involved lacked proper training. ABLE, embraced by civil rights leaders as well as by members of law enforcement, prepares officers to properly intervene when faced with inappropriate actions by their peers.

“For years, the Denver Police Department has required officers to intervene should they witness another officer using inappropriate force or mistreating an individual, and this training will ensure they have the skills to effectively navigate those types of situations and reduce the use of force,” Pazen said when Denver began participating in September 2020.

ABLE has been a top priority for the department. Two years after its implementation, all 1,450 sworn Denver police personnel have now completed the program. And all incoming recruits into the Denver police academy must complete ABLE training, as well.

Police work is hard. It involves greater pressure on a regular basis than any other line of work outside of military service in combat. Cops on patrol routinely encounter a wide range of tense situations most civilians never will experience. And at crucial moments, life-or-death decisions have to be made in a split second.

Which is why it’s so important to get it right in training police for such challenging work and in supporting them throughout their careers. ABLE is a key piece of that endeavor.

“This is about lifting everybody up. It’s about supporting everybody,” Matt Lunn, the Denver Police Department’s director of strategic initiatives, told us Tuesday.

Denver is in fact an early adopter and national leader in making ABLE an integral part of its police training. Now, it is serving as an ABLE training hub for other Colorado law enforcement agencies. That’s good.

Politicized demands a couple of years ago to “defund police” seem all the more absurd in light of invaluable efforts like ABLE. Instead of defunding the law enforcement agencies that keep us safe, policymakers should be providing them all the resources needed to assure the high standard of service the public expects. And, all too often, takes for granted.