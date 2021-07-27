Michael Hancock knows what worries his city these days — soaring crime. Denver’s third-term mayor acknowledged as much in his State of the City address on Monday. He called out not only the continuing crime wave along the Front Range but also a key cause: the failure to keep violent criminals behind bars.
"In Denver, that spike is being compounded by the release of violent criminals too quickly from custody, putting them right back in the community to reoffend," Hancock said. "This must be corrected. There must be a balance between reform that keeps low-level non-violent folks from going to jail in the first place, and our residents’ safety.”
He added, pointedly, “One cannot come at the expense of the other.”
All of which should come as reassurance to Denver locals — even if it also might strike them as a restatement of the obvious and perhaps a belated one, at that.
Indeed, it’s hardly news our region is awash with rising crime. But it’s refreshing to hear Hancock more or less say so. That’s not only because he’s the top elected official in Colorado’s largest city but also because so many other state and local elected officials — on Denver’s City Council; up the street at the State Capitol, and across the street at (incredibly) the District Attorney’s Office — seem to fear such frank talk about the breakdown of law and order.
Those officials are overwhelmingly Democrats, and it is from within their party’s ranks that a terribly misguided movement has emerged to go soft on crime. They seek to let perpetrators off easy — and out of custody — out of some vague sense of “equity” and “social justice.”
Never mind the lack of either equity or social justice for crime’s victims — disproportionately poor; disproportionately people of color.
When Denver’s second-ever African-American mayor, himself a Democrat, calls for “a balance between reform … and our residents’ safety,” it’s a welcome departure from the prevailing groupthink among pols who are enabling the current crime wave. He gets it; they don’t.
As our news affiliate Colorado Politics noted in its coverage of the mayor’s speech, his remarks broached an issue on which his party will have to fend off criticism from law-and-order Republicans in upcoming elections. His views also upend a criminal justice reform movement led by ruling Democrats at the Capitol during the past few legislative sessions.
Politics aside, the real-world toll of rising crime has been alarming. Colorado has been ablaze with rocketing violent crime and property crime that took off in earnest last year amid COVID. 2020 saw a 3.9% increase in overall crime in the state; murder and manslaughter increased 29%, aggravated assault rose 17%, and robbery was up 6.5%. Auto thefts were up an astounding 39%.
The leap in violent crime has continued this year, as reported recently by The Gazette. According to the Denver Police Department's open data portal, there were 44 homicides in the city alone in first half of 2021, compared with 39 in the same period last year. Commensurately, the 95 homicides reported by police in Denver for all of 2020 represented a roughly 50% increase over 2019.
The city’s recent spike in homicides was accompanied by jumps in non-fatal shootings. City officials recently disclosed shootings had increased 62.8% over Denver’s three-year average.
The bigger picture is as troubling — i.e., all crimes combined. According to police data, officers had recorded 1,852 incidents, including homicides, in the first six months of 2021. The police department includes aggravated assault, sexual assault and murder in its violent crime statistics. Over the same period in 2020, the police department had recorded 1,619 violent crime incidents.
To his further credit, Hancock announced a plan at the end of May for “collaborative policing” targeting areas of Denver where violent crime is concentrated: South Federal Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue, Colfax Avenue and Broadway, East Colfax Avenue and North Yosemite Street, East 47th Avenue and North Peoria Street, and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Holly Street.
The strategy is to build relationships with community members, businesses, nonprofits and mental health professionals to deliver services needed by residents. The aims is to prevent crime in the areas instead of only responding to it.
We wish the initiative well and hope it will be part of a renewed commitment to crack down on crime — and rebuff woke politicians who would coddle criminals.