Radian Inc. project designer Grey Waletich, left, shows Interfaith Alliance consultant Jennifer Lopez the inside of one of the tents set up in the parking lot at First Baptist Church in Denver’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. The tents, part of Denver’s first Safe Outdoor Space, will house up to 30 women and trans-identifying individuals in response to the growing number of people sheltering outdoors because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Michael Ciaglo/Special to The Denver Gazette)