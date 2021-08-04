Political tyrannies aren’t content merely to silence their opposition; they stage show trials at which dissidents are expected to confess their “crimes” against the state before being sentenced. Even though, of course, the accused haven’t committed any crimes — or are ever informed what they have been charged with in the first place.
If such events weren’t so terrifying and tragic — and instead were just pathetic and ridiculous — they’d be a lot like a resolution adopted on the sly by the school board in Durango earlier this year. As reported by the news site Complete Colorado, the resolution apologizes for a failure to identify and address “diversity, equity and inclusion” across the district in a “systemic” way. The resolution states the district failed to provide students “equitable educational opportunities in a safe and healthy environment.” And it pledges to “address inequities and their negative effects within our district and schools through our budget, priorities, policies, (and) inclusive language…”
Yet, the resolution doesn’t point to — and the Durango 9R Board of Education doesn’t identify — any instances of racism, discrimination or other incidents that might qualify as an inequity at the district. In fact, in a document shared with Complete Colorado, a school board attorney acknowledges, “…no records have been found (a) enumerating any complaints by students alleging racial discrimination involving other students; or (b) containing data concerning any complaints by a student alleging racial discrimination by a school staff member; or (c) documenting District actions addressing such student complaints.”
Dissenting parents dug up information about the resolution by filing an open-records request. It had been drafted and signed in January by the board without public discussion or notice while the district was shut down for COVID and holding meetings remotely, the parents told Complete Colorado.
A show trial for the woke era. The tyranny of the moment? The equity mob — acting as judge, jury and executioner. The accused? Unsuspecting Durango parents — this time, their confession obtained through their own elected school board, behind close doors, without the parents even being aware of it.
The charges? No one seems to have a clue.