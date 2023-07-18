Denver’s new mayor not only will have to deliver on a whole lot of promises, he also must navigate a deluge of demands from competing quarters of the community. And if Mike Johnston felt he was drinking from a firehose in that regard before he took the oath of office on Monday, he now can expect to be swimming upstream — against roaring rapids.

So, the first order of business will be for Johnston to cull wheat from chaff. That’s true both for his campaign promises and for wide-ranging demands that he do even more.

Judging by Monday’s inaugural speech, that cold, hard reality has yet to sink in. Perhaps that’s to be expected so early on. Yet, a willingness to perceive what is possible and pursue it — and back-burner the rest even if he must give it some lip service — can’t come too soon.

The fact that his speech seemed grandiose enough — and broad enough — to suffice for the inauguration of just about any elected office wasn’t encouraging. If anything, it served to fuel sniping during the campaign that Johnston is glory bound and always has had his eye on even higher office. But let’s give him the benefit of the doubt for now.

Rather than offer a laundry list of do-nows vs. mere nice-to-haves, let’s let a few cautionary notes suffice in this, his opening week in City Hall’s corner office.

For starters, Denver’s 46th mayor should indeed shelve any aspirations to higher office or even a higher political profile until and unless he can show substantial progress in taking care of business in Denver’s municipal government.

As well, he should resist the all-too-easy reflex to pander to the loudest voices on the noisy fringe of his own political party, notwithstanding the fact that he has been elected to a nominally a nonpartisan office. The series of community meetings his kitchen cabinet hosted on an array of issues attracted much substantive input — but also squeaky wheels.

The forum the Johnston camp hosted on homelessness last week offered a case in point. While some understandably wanted to know why Johnston himself didn’t show up for the forum — it’s at least worth asking — some also insisted he embrace the most reckless policies on the subject.

They called for measures like ending the city’s already-inadequately enforced “camping” ban as well as for rent control — sure to undermine Denver’s local housing economy while further eroding its quality of life.

It didn’t help matters any when Johnston in his own words on Monday practically recast the familiar Emma Lazarus poem, inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, as a standing invitation to the urban campers who throng Denver’s streets, parks, highway off-ramps and other public spaces.

“Our dream of Denver is that when you land at your lowest, without a job or a place to stay, shackled by addiction or struggling with mental illness, we will not judge you or abandon you, we will not give up on you,” Johnston told well-wishers at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House downtown. “We will get you a home, we will get you help, we will get you healed.”

Good luck with that, Mr. Mayor.

Meanwhile, reality awaits. It includes:

Soaring violence and theft that only can be reined in with more cops and more assertive policies;

An affordable-housing shortage aggravated by a city bureaucracy so sluggish it has backlogged badly needed residential construction as never before;

A slumping school system that, while governmentally not in Johnston’s bailiwick, urgently needs the mayor’s bully pulpit to weigh in forcefully for a change in Denver Public Schools’ leadership.

To be sure, Johnston has committed to tackling these thorny issues, too, and we encourage him to move ahead and make them top priorities.

To repeat, it comes down to culling wheat from chaff. Fix what is fixable, ASAP.