In a perfect world, kids would be colorblind. Neither their own race nor their teacher’s would matter to their education.
Our hope is that society eventually will get to that point, but until it does, some of Colorado’s children of color may be looking for a role model at the head of the class. The premise of a new, potentially groundbreaking endeavor in Colorado Springs is that Black students in particular could benefit greatly if more teachers were Black, as well.
As the Gazette reported this week, the Sachs Foundation, which has helped send 3,000 Black Coloradans to college since 1931, and the teacher-training group Teach For America Colorado, are partnering to build a pipeline of Black educators in a state where they are in short supply.
The organizations plan to cultivate Black educators through salary supplements, training and support groups. Teach for America will recruit and train the teachers, and the Sachs foundation — which granted $2 million in scholarships to high-achieving Black Coloradans in the past year — will provide financial support for teaching candidates and for participating Black teachers.
"Black teachers have to overcome so many barriers, and this partnership is the perfect step in the right direction,” Teach for America Colorado’s Prateek Dutta told The Gazette. “Now we have the resources to attract and retain Black educators by addressing the two major challenges they face: lack of funding and isolation.”
While Colorado’s Black population is just under 4% — well below the U.S. Black population’s 13.4% — much of it is concentrated in Colorado’s Denver and Colorado Springs metro areas. Consequently, some classrooms may have a high number of Black students — yet are far less likely to be led by Black teachers.
As The Gazette’s report also noted, the number of Black teachers in the U.S. has steadily declined since Brown vs. Board of Education outlawed school segregation in 1954. About 7% of U.S. teachers are now Black, according to a study by the Pew Research Center. In Colorado, only about 1.6% of the state’s teachers are Black.
Why does it matter? Sachs Foundation President Ben Ralston says studies have shown that the presence of just one Black teacher in grades 3-5 increases lower-income Black boys’ interest in college and reduces their high school dropout rate by nearly 40%.
“Black students, and Black men in particular, have lower dropout rates, high college attendance, and less disciplinary issues if they have just one Black teacher at some point in their school career,” Ralston said.
Ralston also said the effort’s cohort groups will provide networking opportunities and peer support. That could help overcome a recruiting obstacle: Many Black prospects, cognizant of the fact that about 140 of Colorado’s 178 school districts have no Black educators at all, might balk at the idea of being the only Black teacher at their school.
It’s but one local step for Colorado Springs-area schools, but it's certainly a worthy one that could provide a model for the rest of the state. And the endeavor also illustrates how private organizations can help bolster public education.
We will follow it with interest.