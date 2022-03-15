Hear! Hear! for Denver’s East High School hockey team. It won not only its first state title in the school’s history last week with a 6-3 victory over reigning Class 5A champ Valor Christian — but also the first such title ever for Denver Public Schools. The East High Angels’ win brought their overall record to 20-1-1 for the season.
It’s a great stride for the storied school’s student body, Denver’s largest-enrollment high school serving a diverse student body. It adds to the East’s proud tradition.
And it’s also a point of pride for the entire district at a time when all public schools are regrouping, post-COVID, and striving to return to a semblance of normal. Students could use the pick-me-up after the pandemic’s canceled, then curtailed seasons; restrictions on attendance at games, enforced mask wearing — even, absurdly, for the athletes themselves — and the like. The championship is a much-needed morale boost.