east high school

East High School in Denver, Colo. 

 9News

Hear! Hear! for Denver’s East High School hockey team. It won not only its first state title in the school’s history last week with a 6-3 victory over reigning Class 5A champ Valor Christian — but also the first such title ever for Denver Public Schools. The East High Angels’ win brought their overall record to 20-1-1 for the season.

It’s a great stride for the storied school’s student body, Denver’s largest-enrollment high school serving a diverse student body. It adds to the East’s proud tradition.

And it’s also a point of pride for the entire district at a time when all public schools are regrouping, post-COVID, and striving to return to a semblance of normal. Students could use the pick-me-up after the pandemic’s canceled, then curtailed seasons; restrictions on attendance at games, enforced mask wearing — even, absurdly, for the athletes themselves — and the like. The championship is a much-needed morale boost.