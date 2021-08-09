You can see the shuttered storefronts everywhere. From airport eateries to food courts at malls to downtown main streets to local shopping plazas. Those places that are open, especially when it comes to mom ’n’ pop shops, often enough can offer only limited service. Maybe it takes longer to get waited on. Or, longer to get an order delivered — whether from across town or across the country.
And that’s just retail. Look at the construction trades and how long it takes to complete building projects along Colorado’s rapidly growing Front Range. Think about how that fuels the housing cost spiral. What about your own employer: Whether you are back at your workplace or still working remotely: You find yourself wondering why there seems to be so much work for you and your co-workers to shoulder.
Why all the slowdowns and shutdowns — long after the end of last year’s COVID lockdown?
Just ask any HR director at a major business — or beleaguered shopkeeper just down the block: There simply aren’t enough workers.
Job openings in almost all pay levels are going unfilled. Shops post signs in their windows pleading for job applicants, but there are few takers. It’s true for skilled as well as unskilled jobs; for blue collar, clerical and white collar positions alike. Although some of Colorado’s economic sectors have launched impressive recoveries since the worst of COVID, the economy overall is still being held back by an acute labor shortage.
By most accounts, a lot of onetime employees don’t wish to return to work. The way they see it, it doesn’t pay to get a job. Not so far, at any rate — and not even amid soaring wages offered by employers in an attempt to lure applicants.
Why? Because federal and state efforts last year to cushion the financial blow of the COVID economy — are now morphing into an ongoing entitlement. Too many Coloradans, like workers across the country, essentially are being induced not to work.
Last week, the National Federation of Independent Business — the nation’s most prominent advocate of America’s small businesses — sent out a distress call. It released numbers from its latest monthly survey of employers that revealed the gaping disparity between job openings and job takers.
The organization announced that a record level of small business owners who were surveyed said they had unfilled job openings. Fully 49% of owners reporting job openings they could not fill in July, according to NFIB’s monthly jobs report. The organization said in its announcement that unfilled job openings have remained far above the 48-year historical average of 22%.
Meanwhile, 93% percent of the surveyed owners who were hiring or trying to hire reported there were few or no qualified applicants for their openings in July. Forty-three percent of the owners surveyed said they had job openings for skilled workers, and 25% had openings for unskilled workers. In the construction industry, 59% of the job openings were for skilled workers. A lot of those are very well-paid jobs in Colorado.
“Small business owners struggled to find qualified workers for their open positions, which has impaired business activity in the busy summer months,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a public statement released with the numbers.
The NFIB’s top rep in Colorado, Tony Gagliardi, has been sounding the alarm for months about the labor shortage in the Centennial State. On Thursday, he pinned blame on misguided state policies, including excessive unemployment benefits — and expressed hope the by-now-unneeded cushion was about to be rolled up and put away.
“With the Sept. 6 end in sight of the extra $300 the federal government has been adding to state unemployment benefits, maybe some workers will find it necessary to return to the job site,” Gagliardi said. “Thirty-eight percent of employers have already increased their salaries in attempts to attract new job seekers.”
“In addition to the inability to fill current job openings … Colorado employers will take a blow to the stomach when the state must begin paying 2.27 percent interest on the unpaid balance of a $1 billion loan it took out from the federal government to shore up the state’s unemployment trust fund,” Gagliardi said. He explains that the result will be to put small-business owners “in the unavoidable crosshairs” of having to pay higher unemployment insurance taxes. That, he says, could have been mitigated if Gov. Polis had allocated funds recently received from the federal government to reduce some of the deficit.
It’s among many looming challenges facing Colorado’s job creators in COVID’s wake. At the moment, job #1 is simply getting more Coloradans back into the jobs that are being created.