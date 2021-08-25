Eight-year-old Jason Melendez, center, carries boxes of facial tissues and a bag of other cleaning supplies as he joins classmates in heading in for the first day of in-class learning since the start of the pandemic at Garden Place Elementary School Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in north Denver. All students, visitors and staff are required to wear face coverings while in Denver Public Schools regardless of vaccination status with the start of the school year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)