Supporters of a breakthrough initiative to boost the academic progress of Colorado’s kids — especially its neediest — have turned in more than 200,000 signatures in hopes of securing a spot for the proposal on the November ballot. That’s an encouraging development. The effort offers new hope to the many Colorado families of modest means whose children could use tutoring and other help with their schooling, but can’t afford it.
The Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress, or LEAP, proposal — tentatively titled Initiative 25 as it awaits final approval for the ballot — would provide funding for families to choose wide-ranging supplemental learning support for their children beyond the classroom. They could select from a big menu of approved out-of-school learning providers. Offerings include tutors in reading, math, science and writing; services for special-needs students, and career and technical education-training programs. And that’s just a partial list.
Each household could receive up to $1,500 per child for such outside-class support. Priority would be given to children who need it most, those from low-income households.
The signatures turned in last Friday still have to be verified by the Secretary of State’s Office. It bodes well that the sheer number of registered voters around the state who signed onto the proposal vastly exceeds the roughly 125,000 signatures required to make the ballot.
Statewide voter approval is needed because LEAP will receive a significant amount of its funding from a 5% sales tax on retail marijuana sales. The tax would raise an estimated $137.6 million a year. The rest of the funding would come from Colorado State Trust land holdings, which are managed and leveraged to support public education among other state institutions.
As we noted here when we enthusiastically endorsed LEAP in June, legalized recreational marijuana is taking a toll on our state, especially our kids. True, it also generates tax revenue for public services, but that’s hardly to say pot pays its own way. It poses a growing peril to kids given the array of easily concealed forms in which it can be purchased and the surging potency of its psychoactive ingredient. Moreover, a growing body of research shows the serious psychological harm and learning impairment that can arise from teen and pre-teen pot use.
That’s all the more why LEAP’s modest tax on marijuana sales to fund an effort that actually helps children would be a refreshing change. It also arguably is the least we can do to make legal recreational pot pay for some of its collateral damage to Colorado’s kids, families and communities.
Expect the outsized, cynical and manipulative pot lobby to push back. Already, a spokesman for the industry has told our news affiliate Colorado Politics that the initiative is a “slippery slope” toward ever-higher taxes on pot that eventually “will empower an illegal market and cause regulated marijuana to unravel.”
Unfortunately, black-market drugs are a grim fact of life — for a number of reasons — whether or not a drug is legalized as pot was. But to suggest LEAP’s small levy on pot could substantially curtail its sales is not only alarmist rhetoric but for us, wishful thinking. Indeed, we wouldn’t shed a tear at the prospect of fewer Coloradans or out-of-state pot tourists filling the coffers of Big Marijuana, given the perils the drug poses for our state. If only!
In any event, it’s hard to imagine a lot of Coloradans — especially parents — saying no to this winning and wise proposal. A host of political luminaries in our state — from across Colorado’s political and social spectrum — have publicly expressed their support. They include two former Colorado governors, Republican Bill Owens and Democrat Bill Ritter, both known for a deep commitment to expanding educational opportunity.
LEAP would advance that commitment in a big way. That potential is what has drawn together such a broad coalition of education-community stakeholders in support.
And they realize the need has never been greater. As Stephanie Perez-Carrillo of the Colorado Children's Campaign made clear in a press statement, "Colorado kids who were struggling in school before the pandemic are even farther behind now.”
“The LEAP initiative will make Colorado the first state in the country to offer a statewide approach to helping kids recover from current COVID losses,” she said, “while also creating a long-term plan to prevent opportunity gaps from developing in the future.”
We look forward to voters having a chance to weigh in; LEAP already has won us over.