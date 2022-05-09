Denver is defined by its many diverse, distinctive and dynamic neighborhoods. They help make the Mile High City greater than the sum of its parts — precisely because each of those parts has a profile all its own. Of no neighborhood is that more true than Cherry Creek.
The intimate yet bustling retail and residential district — widely known for its shopping and its annual summertime arts festival, among other things — offers a lot to our community. And it packs it into a relatively small space. There are celebrated eateries, fashionable boutiques, luxury hotels, a destination shopping mall, lots of office space — including some prominent foundations — and a wide assortment of upscale homes and condos, both vintage and new.
It’s all wedged into the area east of University Boulevard, west of Colorado Boulevard, south of 6th Avenue and north of the neighborhood’s namesake and best-known feature, Cherry Creek itself. It’s a particularly lovely, tree-lined stretch of the creek and its heavily used, paved trail.
Prosperous Cherry Creek didn’t develop all those amenities without navigating some challenges, of course. Among those are traffic congestion and a tight squeeze on parking.
Consequently, the construction of new developments in the neighborhood has always warranted an extra measure of sensitivity toward neighbors and forethought about a project’s impact. Utmost care must be taken to work collaboratively with the community and heed its concerns.
All of which is why an unprecedented mega-project proposed for 13 acres on the west side of Cherry Creek Mall poses serious problems and raises deep, well-placed concerns in the neighborhood. The project, dubbed Cherry Creek West, was unveiled last fall and is still in its early stages. Developer East West Partners has yet to finalize its plans or present them to Denver City Hall for what likely will be a protracted and contentious review.
It’s guaranteed to draw heated push-back from the surrounding neighborhood. Opponents are well organized and ready to go to the mat in defense of their neighborhood’s integrity.
Current plans call for seven, 12-story buildings of mixed-use retail, office space and apartments that would loom over the rest of Cherry Creek, eclipsing neighbors and blocking horizons. Just a few of the problems that would result:
- The construction phase — likely to last years — likely would present far worse than the usual headaches accompanying urban building projects. Especially traffic bottlenecks.
- Once completed, its impact on traffic promises to get worse still. Cherry Creek simply doesn’t get the mass transit it would need — there’s no light-rail stop there — or the road capacity to handle such a massive complex. The upshot very likely would be gridlock the likes of which never has been seen — anywhere in Denver. The already overburdened intersection of University Boulevard and 1st Avenue would become a virtual parking lot.
- Plans for extensive underground parking could wind up underwater, literally, given the creekside’s unusually high water table.
The sheer scale of the project suggests it is overly ambitious and poorly thought through — and stands to have a profound impact that will upend the entire neighborhood and beyond.
A hallmark of smart, sensitive development is that it not only provide a service to the broader marketplace but also serve as an amenity to the surrounding community. The Cherry Creek West project as currently envisioned instead stands to undermine its community — and its very character — indefinitely disrupting other businesses, residents and even passersby.
However well intentioned their project, East West Partners needs to rethink it from the ground up.