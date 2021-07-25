How well, or poorly, did Gov. Jared Polis navigate the pandemic on behalf of our state? Fellow Democrats generally credit the governor with keeping a steady hand on the tiller, while rival Republicans for the most part say Polis overreached in asserting his executive authority.
The governor has been praised and sued. Over mask mandates; over restrictions on public religious worship; over the size of mass gatherings. Courts have sided with the Polis administration and ruled against it in wide-ranging applications of the governor’s emergency powers amid a public health crisis.
We at some points applauded the governor and at other times chided him for how he handled those powers. We were among the many voices repeatedly urging him to move more quickly in reopening our state’s economy as well as our schools. We also had deep concerns about state and local health bureaucracies’ limitations on worship.
Yet, whatever grade Polis deserves on his COVID report card, a couple of things became clearer to us about the office of governor itself, regardless of its occupant, over the course of the crisis.
One is that any governor faces a thankless task in such circumstances. That was especially true in a politically divided state during a watershed election year in which everything including the virus became political fodder.
The other thing clarified during Colorado’s long, dark night dealing with the coronavirus is that no governor should be saddled with quite so much responsibility. There have to be more inputs into the process. More guardrails reining in the governor’s actions. No governor should be expected to wield that much power over so many people’s daily lives for so extensive a period of time. It asks too much of the general public — and of the governor.
No governor or administration should micromanage our state’s vast and diverse economy for so long — ranging from judgment calls on which kinds of business and economic sectors should be deemed “essential,” to how many COVID cases constitute an “outbreak” and what impact that has on a business’ ability to stay open. It’s a recipe for havoc, as we learned.
No state health department under a governor should be able to keep kids out of class and marooned and, at best, idling in “remote” learning semester after semester.
And no governor or administration should be able to bar Colorado’s many people of faith from communal worship for such a protracted period when so many needed it more than ever.
The original emergency disaster declaration was announced March 11 of last year. Since then, Polis issued 115 orders related to the pandemic in 2021 and 271 orders during 2020. Most amended or extended orders on the disaster declaration and other provisions, such as pauses on trials, a ban on evictions, orders related to mask mandates and shuttering businesses throughout the state in the pandemic’s early weeks.
Polis’ use of those powers finally, officially came to an end this month after 16 months that had seemed like an eternity. Polis lifted the emergency declaration and all other orders tied to it July 8. But we can rest assured at some point there will be another such crisis. And we should employ what we learned from this pandemic to better deal with the next one.
Notably, Colorado should put harder limits on the duration of its governor’s emergency powers. Possibly, limits on the scope of those powers, too. A number of thoughtful critics of the status quo have weighed in on these pages with proposals along those lines. Attempts also were made in the Legislature to restrain the executive branch’s emergency powers, but all were cut short by ruling Democrats as the bills’ authors were members of the minority GOP.
Some of the critics have suggested constitutional changes to contain executive branch authority in times of crisis. That would prevent the Legislature from tinkering with the changes and also could allow reformers to narrow the scope of policy on which the governor can wield emergency powers in the first place.
Some have said mere statutory change would be a worthy first step. Colorado Springs Republican state Sen. Bob Gardner introduced a modest proposal this year to require the governor’s health department to follow standard procedure and submit to public input before extending a public health order. The bill was killed by majority Democrats.
Yet, reform is needed, whichever approach is used and whatever the details. Let’s set aside partisanship and start the conversation.
Without a doubt, a governor needs short-term ability to respond rapidly to an imminent threat to the public’s health and welfare. Reserving the governor’s ability to engage sweeping emergency powers if needed makes the most sense in the early stages of a crisis. It’s when the threat drags on into weeks and months that a different tack is needed.
This isn’t about Jared Polis or his competence. It’s about establishing more checks and balances on a system that at present invites and maybe compels the executive branch to make too many unilateral decisions.
Let’s be prepared for the next public health emergency in a way that keeps us as safe as is reasonably possible while attempting to keep society’s diverse needs and interests in better balance.
The Gazette editorial board