“Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people."
— Luke 2:10
In this second year of great uncertainty, it is once again Christmastime. While we all struggle with a pandemic, inflation, loss and confusion, the magic of Christmas is more important than ever.
As told in the Bible, an angel of the Lord appeared to shepherds out in a field and said to them, "Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all people. Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you."
A baby born in a manger brought an amazing promise to the world.
For Christians, today is the celebration of that promise.
It also is the culmination of a holiday season that, despite the hype and commercialism, touches hearts and minds in a way that cuts across religious lines, more so than any other holiday we celebrate in America. It has for generations come to represent a special time of giving, of caring not only for ourselves and our own families but also others in need. It is a special time for our children and a poignant time to remember our own childhoods. The memories we make at this time last far into the year after the season has passed.
Whether you believe in the Christian faith or not, the message of hope and redemption is a compelling one. The impact of the birth of the baby Jesus has been worldwide. His life and teachings reconnect us with all that is good in the world.
Families will be gathering to celebrate the memories and gifts of sharing and love that have bound them together for a lifetime. Volunteers will feed and support the needy. And many, many prayers will be spoken in hopes that peace, love and compassion among us all in this troubled world will be embraced anew.
Such is the powerful legacy to the multitude of generations that have come after that one which witnessed the extraordinary birth in Bethlehem being celebrated this day. It was a birth that made the world a different place.
We hope that, today of all days, those who feel lost may be found; that those who mourn will find comfort, and that many will be welcomed home.
We pray that the issues that divide us can be forgotten today. That we will remember that we create our own joys and can always choose hope and seize that promise extended so long ago, in a manger in Bethlehem.
When genuine love is extended to our families, friends and neighbors, we just may find that the miracle and mystery of Christmas still has the power to change the world.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.