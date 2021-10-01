In a perfect world, all public employees seeking a raise would get one tomorrow morning. A really generous raise. They also would get all the other workplace benefits they believe their counterparts enjoy in the private sector.
In the real world, however, that would be a tall order. More to the point, it would be fiscally reckless.
Even setting aside other considerations — like whether public-sector work really is comparable to work in the private sector, or whether public employees might actually enjoy distinct perks of their own — there’s a more fundamental obstacle to meeting public employees’ highest hopes. Notably, they work for the taxpayers. Which, ironically, includes those same public employees.
And taxpayers’ pockets only run so deep — before their patience wears thin.
Now, for the first time in history, Colorado’s state government employees are about to tie those taxpayers over a barrel. The state employees’ union has reached agreement with the state on a first-ever labor contract that will lock the state budget into pay hikes and other conditions.
As reported by The Gazette this week, Colorado WINS, the official collective-bargaining agent for state workers, contended in a press statement that the contract will boost pay and address worker shortages caused by “low wages and decades of underfunding.”
What the union’s media outreach didn’t go into is how the taxpaying public not only will pick up the tab as always — but will be on the hook from now on. If the state’s employees vote to ratify the contract as expected, the state will be obligated to meet its provisions. That means a 3%-a-year, across-the-board wage hike; a $15 minimum wage for all state jobs; a doubling of leave time, and much, much more — no matter what all of that does to overall state spending.
Which in turn means no flexibility in an economic downturn. The state’s payroll won’t have to make any sacrifices even as state government services will face cutbacks. And over time, state payroll is guaranteed to consume an ever larger share of total revenue.
The taxpaying public cannot afford to cede that much unilateral power to Colorado’s 33,000-plus state government employees. The lawmakers who were elected to represent us need latitude in hammering out the state’s annual operating budget. Or else, spending will surge out of control. Yes, even more so than it already has.
This week’s troubling news represents the other shoe dropping following a development 14 years ago. Then-Gov. Bill Ritter signed an executive order permitting the establishment of “employee-management partnerships” in state government. Critics at the time warned of the eventual consequences, but the organized labor-friendly Ritter administration stressed that the rule didn’t allow for collective bargaining.
That came in 2020, when the Democratic-majority legislature passed the Partnership For Quality Jobs And Services Act, allowing state workers to negotiate wages, benefits and workplace safety. Once a contract is inked, it’s etched in stone and enforced by federal law.
Sure, it’s a windfall for the union. No wonder Colorado WINS is popping champaign corks. As for the rest of the state, it will pay dearly for this new workers’ paradise.
No doubt, the vast majority of state government employees are dedicated, diligent and proficient at their duties. Many of them also have to endure daily sacrifices to make ends meet — as is the case for public and private-sector employees throughout Colorado’s economy. And who doesn’t admire and value the plow driver who climbs into the cab to keep our highways passable in a nightlong blizzard? Or, a state trooper who risks all to keep our roads safe? Or, state corrections officers who police our prisons? But none of that is at issue.
What’s at issue here is our elected leaders’ duty to all taxpayers, including state employees, to keep a watchful eye on the bottom line. Clearly, our leadership has failed miserably in that regard. With all the levers of power over state government in the hands of the political party that relies so heavily on support from organized labor, perhaps it was only a matter of time.
It should go without saying, but maybe it needs to be said: Colorado’s state government does not exist to employ people. It exists to provide public services — like law enforcement; highway construction and maintenance; state park management, etc. — and it employs people to get those jobs done. It is important to fairly compensate the employees who provide those services, commensurate of course with the value each of them adds.
But compensation must be within the public’s means and under the control of the officeholders who are supposed to be holding the purse strings. Instead, our legislature and governor have decided to share those purse strings with an unelected interloper — Big Labor.
Which means the state’s payroll will be on autopilot from here on out.