Denver voters have a chance on this fall’s ballot to double down on educational opportunity for the many children who are badly in need of a fresh start on their schooling.
For one thing, voters will be able to elect some dedicated, student-focused, results-driven new board members for Denver’s school district — which is desperately in need of real leadership. We strongly urge a vote for:
- Vernon Jones Jr., for the at-large seat
- Karolina Villagrana, for the District 2 seat
- Gene Fashaw, for the District 4 seat
Alongside that, Denverites can vote with other Coloradans in support of Proposition 119 on the statewide ballot. The Learning Enrichment and Academic Progress, or LEAP, proposal would provide funding for families to choose wide-ranging supplemental learning support like tutoring for their kids. LEAP will receive a significant amount of its funding from a 5% sales tax on retail marijuana — a win-win because it’ll make Big Marijuana pay for some of the harm it has been doing to our kids.
Both endeavors — reshuffling Denver Public Schools’ rudderless, clueless board, and empowering hard-pressed parents with tutoring and other tools — have never been more critical.
The LEAP initiative, a windfall for Colorado’s children even in the best of times, is all the more urgently needed on the heels of a global pandemic that effectively canceled the 2020-21 school year. Student achievement took a nosedive. Colorado kids, especially the poorest and most at risk, need Prop 119’s help.
The state’s top education advocates get it and have endorsed this citizens initiative. LEAP has a nearly unprecedented support base that spans the state’s political spectrum. It includes former Govs. Bill Owens and Bill Ritter, a Republican and a Democrat known for their deep commitment to expanding educational opportunity.
Meanwhile, COVID-induced woes have been compounded in Denver’s school district — the state’s largest — by an ongoing meltdown of the current board majority’s making. Never mind the antics of part-time board member, full-time self-promoter and time-and-again sexual harasser Tay Anderson; student achievement has plummeted while campus crime has soared.
Jones, Villagrana and Fashaw can help reverse the district’s slide. They will reorient the board toward child-and-parent-centered education that meets the needs of the students rather than the needs of the bureaucracy. They will push to provide parents educational options — like the charter and innovation school programs wisely put in place by previous DPS school boards — while ensuring those options all provide a quality education.
Vote for Jones, Villagrana, Fashaw — and 119. They’ll usher in a return to educational opportunity.