Earlier this year, the Denver City Council imposed a radical and ruinous new policy that will undermine the city’s neighborhoods and jeopardize their quality of life.
Voting YES on 2F on this fall’s mail ballot will repeal that reckless policy and restore fundamental neighborhood protections the council stripped away.
We strongly urge a YES vote on 2F:
- A YES vote will stop a halfway house for criminal convicts or a rehab program for addicts from opening near your kids’ school.
- A YES will make sure homeless shelters operate in the areas they’ve historically served, where they’re needed most — and not across the alley from your back yard.
- A YES vote will prevent a de facto apartment complex from opening in the home next to yours — where there’s no way to handle the extra noise, traffic and trash.
In other words, a YES vote will save the life of your neighborhood.
Don’t be confused by the legalese that is required for the ballot language. Don’t be misled by the insulting propaganda campaign launched by special interests to distort the debate over 2F.
In fact, 2F is pretty straightforward. This ballot proposal is a citizens initiative, organized by rank-and-file Denver residents. They were outraged by the council’s tone-deaf, high-handed decision to force their fringe agenda, called “group living,” on the city.
So, 2F’s organizers spent last spring approaching friends and neighbors to collect signatures and petition a repeal of the group-living policy onto the ballot. They gathered in yards, driveways and living rooms to spread the word. By the deadline for submitting their petitions to the Denver clerk, they had gathered some 18,000 signatures of fellow Denverites — more than twice what they needed. It was a grass-roots movement if ever there was one.
It’s now up to Denver voters. They can hit the reset button on the City Council’s recklessness by voting YES on 2F. A YES vote will reinstate long-standing protections for Denver neighborhoods; it will reject “group living” — and it will set the council straight.
The policy adopted by the council in February sextupled the area of the city where homeless shelters and halfway houses may open. It scrapped a buffer between Denver’s schools and halfway houses. It permitted up to five unrelated residents/tenants in any single-family home.
Unless 2F passes, all of the city now can look forward to more cars and trash cans lining the curbs of once-quiet residential streets. There will be more overall noise and congestion, as well. What was once a next-door neighbor’s single-family home on a quiet cul de sac could be rented out to multiple parties — without any of the infrastructure to support it.
In much of the city, group living will mean a homeless shelter or even a halfway house could open in a strip mall near your house. It could be next to day cares, schools, rec centers and the like.
This bizarre policy, amended by the council into Denver’s zoning code, didn’t come from a groundswell of popular support. There wasn’t any. It wasn’t recommended by neighborhood groups; most had never heard of it. Nor was it in the campaign platform of anyone now holding office at City Hall; voters probably would have responded with, “Huh?”
Instead, the policy was hatched by urban planners at City Hall. They’re the kind of bureaucrats who think they know better than we do how to redesign our neighborhoods and reinvent our daily lives for the presumed betterment of society.
Their group-living scheme started with a fundamentally flawed premise — that packing a lot more people into single-family dwellings somehow would constitute “affordable housing.” It evolved rapidly into a disaster in waiting when the council extended the measure to halfway houses and homeless shelters in the name of “equity.” Instead of clustering those facilities in industrial parts of town where they can efficiently serve their segments of the population without wreaking havoc on others, this sweeping rewrite of the zoning code unleashes them on retail and residential areas.
All of this was crammed down the throats of Denverites by the council — like a bitter pill administered supposedly for their own good. Council members, as well as the city planners who authored the idea, scoffed at any suggestion this sweeping rewrite of the zoning code should be put to a public vote before it was adopted. The public was patronized at community meetings staged by City Hall so it could appear to be open minded — and then swatted aside when the council cast its votes.
Zoning rules are supposed uphold how we, the people, wish to live — not how elitists at City Hall think we should live.
The fall ballot, due Tuesday, offers Denver voters a chance to reclaim their right to help shape their community; to preserve their quality of life — and to save their neighborhoods.
Vote YES on 2F.