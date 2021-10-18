Denver’s Office of the Independent Monitor oversees disciplinary investigations involving the actions of Denver law enforcement agencies. It’s an important check and balance on police and sheriff’s department operations. It should remain above the political fray.
The monitor currently serves at the pleasure of the mayor — and that’s as it should be. Question 2G would shift that authority to the Citizen Oversight Board. The proposal was referred to the ballot by Denver’s City Council as yet another of its attempts to undercut the authority of the mayor’s office. And it doubtless would create another platform from which self-anointed activists could snipe at Denver’s police.
Some council members have politicized the police enough as it is. Vote NO on 2G.
Stay tuned here for a summary of our stands on state and local ballot issues on Tuesday, Oct. 19.