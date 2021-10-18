It is illegal in Denver to “camp” in the city’s parks, on its sidewalks, along highway exit ramps and on other public property — but you’d hardly know it in some places around town. Tents, boxes, lean-tos and other “shelters” are routinely set up in violation of the law by panhandlers, drug addicts, alcoholics and assorted other chronic street dwellers. The camps inevitably foster crime, disorderly behavior, drug abuse and of course just plain stench and squalor.
To its credit, City Hall under the leadership of Mayor Michael Hancock has made some effort to enforce the ban with periodic sweeps of the tent cities. But assorted factors continue to impede them — from street protests by fringe activists who claim the itinerants have a “right” to camp, to courts that, incredibly, have required up to seven days’ advance notice to campers before the city can move them out.
Make no mistake, Denver’s rank-and-file residents strongly support the camping ban. Local voters made that clear two years ago by overwhelmingly rejecting an attempt on the ballot to repeal the ban.
But the ban needs some teeth. That is why we urge a YES vote on Initiated Ordinance 303 on the Denver ballot this fall.
303 would give any person the legal authority to make the city shut down a camp. Citizens could file a complaint with City Hall, and the city would have 72 hours to act on the complaint and enforce the camping ban. Significantly, if the city fails to act on a complaint within the allotted time, the complainant could sue in county court and, if victorious, would be awarded court costs, attorney fees and injunctive relief. That would put some bite in the camping ban.
303 also includes a provision allowing the city to designate four locations on public property city-wide for camps that are under the “control, management and supervision” of authorities. The city of course already does this through its “safe outdoor spaces” program, which has been controversial and heatedly opposed by neighbors of such sites. 303’s provision allowing four such sites — and requiring the camps to have features like running water and restrooms — is an attempt set a limit on the number of current city camps and to ensure they are well run.
Will 303’s 72-hour rule clash with the courts’ seven-day allowance to campers? Which standard would prevail in a court showdown? It’s worth finding out. The camps are a blight on Denver as it struggles to recover from COVID. Vote YES on 303 and enforce the camping ban.