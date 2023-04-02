Kelly Brough for Denver mayor. City Hall needs a CEO like Brough, not just a politician. She displays the skill, leadership, experience, vision and compassion to sustain the things we all love about Denver — and to transform what needs to improve. She will take on our toughest challenges — crime, homelessness, affordable housing and more. Elect Kelly Brough.

Timothy O’Brien for Denver auditor. Incumbent O’Brien has proved to be a worthy watchdog over Denver City Hall. Denver is fortunate to have someone with O’Brien’s job-specific credentials, experience and accolades already at the helm. Re-elect Timothy O’Brien.

Amanda Sandoval for City Council District 1. Incumbent Sandoval has deep roots in her native northwest Denver and champions its neighborhoods. She aims, as her campaign website says, “to make sure our police, fire and paramedics have proper funding in order to ensure those who protect us have the necessary resources needed to perform.” Re-elect Amanda Sandoval.

Kevin Flynn for City Council District 2. Incumbent Flynn has been one of the level heads on the council. He has been steadfast in his support for Denver police and for law and order. Flynn has supported police pay raises in refreshing contrast to the many Colorado elected officials who have undermined police morale and recruitment efforts. Flynn wisely opposes so-called “safe-injection” sites that only feed drug users’ habits. Re-elect Kevin Flynn.

Diana Romero Campbell for City Council District 4. In Romero Campbell’s bid for the open seat in southeast Denver, she consistently has called for support for police efforts to curb the city’s crime wave, and she takes a firm stance against absurd efforts the past couple of years to defund police. Elect Diana Romero Campbell.

Amanda Sawyer for City Council District 5. As the district incumbent, Sawyer rightly opposed the reckless “Safe Outdoor Space” plan setting up city-sanctioned camps for street dwellers. She knew they are a dead end that don’t cure what ails campers — addiction and mental illness — and that they undermine nearby neighborhoods. Re-elect Amanda Sawyer.

Arthur May for City Council District 7. Like a whole lot of Denverites, May wants the city’s oft-ignored camping ban enforced. And he sees the crime fight as the city’s top challenge. District 7, and the council, need someone who sets priorities rather than daydreaming about equity and social justice. Elect Arthur May.

Brad Revare for City Council District 8. An innovator who will bring creative yet practical solutions to the table, Revare helped create a youth apprenticeship program and led a partnership with City Hall to train public employees in innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. Elect Brad Revare.

Darrell Watson for City Council District 9. Watson wants to make life better, and safer, in a part of the city hit especially hard by Colorado’s crime wave. He wants to fully fund police, step up recruitment, and enforce the law. It’s the tonic for what ails District 9. Elect Darrell Watson.

Chris Hinds for City Council District 10. Incumbent Hinds has support from wide-ranging stakeholders — organized labor, assorted governing bodies and the Democratic Party as well as the city’s outnumbered GOP. The Denver Police Protective Association supports him, too. The council needs that kind of a uniter. Re-elect Chris Hinds.

Tim Hoffman and Travis Leiker for City Council at large. Hoffman, a prosecutor in the Denver District Attorney’s Office, knows the crime fight inside out and wants to hold serious perpetrators accountable. Leiker, who received the endorsement of the Denver Police Protective Association, wants new centralized training facilities for police and other first responders; he supports a nationwide recruitment plan. Elect Tim Hoffman and Travis Leiker.

YES on Referred Question 2O. Provide affordable housing in the heart of northeast Denver; create the fourth-largest park in the city, including new sports fields and a dog park; bring small-scale retail to a part of the city starved for services — all on an unused golf course shut down years ago. And it won’t cost taxpayers a dime. Vote YES on 2O.