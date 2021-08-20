An 8-1 vote by Colorado’s Air Quality Control Commission on Thursday brought an official end to an over-the-top attempt at micromanaging Colorado commuters. We welcome the development as should every employer and employee in the state’s largest metro area — at least, those who aren’t working remotely. The commute to work can be challenging enough without the state government playing back-seat driver.
The vote was a bit anti-climactic considering the administration of Gov. Jared Polis effectively pulled the plug on the scheme late last month. Yet, it’s worth noting as a reminder of how untethered a government can become from the people it is supposed to serve.
The stillborn proposal itself — no doubt lovingly and painstakingly crafted by utopian daydreamers — was detached from reality. It would have required larger employers to “increase parking charges” at work for employees’ personal gasoline-powered vehicles. The businesses would have had to appoint an “Employee Transportation Coordinator” to administer programs that reduce each company’s “single occupied vehicle” commutes. And they would have had to provide employees fully or partially subsidized bus and light-rail passes. To reduce trips during peak commuting hours, the targeted employers would have had to offer employees options including shuttles; flexible schedules; perks to those who drive electric vehicles; carpooling and ride-sharing; bike parking and showers, and as noted, passes for public transit.
The objective was to further reduce Colorado’s carbon emissions by taking vehicles off the road. It is doubtful it ever would have done so in any meaningful way that would have connected enough dots to affect climate change. But it’s a sure bet it would have raised the cost of doing business — i.e., creating jobs — in key economic sectors reeling from COVID. The cost of compliance — the red tape as well as the additional infrastructure most employees wouldn’t use anyway — could have waylaid employers already teetering on the edge of insolvency.
As word spread of the impending plan, it raised an outcry among the state’s job creators. Key commerce groups pushed back at the administration. The guv’s office saw the writing on the way and shifted tack.
The proposal’s disconnect between government and governed was also evident in another way, above and beyond its crippling costs for employers and limitations on options for commuters. Notably, its supporters in state government actually fumed over having to comply with — get this — the public’s will.
The Air Quality Control Commission’s decision this week — essentially, rubber-stamping the Polis administration’s withdrawal of support — came grudgingly. As The Gazette reported this week, the commission members vented “frustration and disappointment” in having to cancel regulation-making hearings that had been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The rules would have implemented the so-called Employee Trip Reduction Proposal.
As noted in The Gazette’s report, the one commission member who had voted to proceed with the rule-making hearings anyway — longtime environmental activist and former Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones — seemed openly bitter. She was miffed that business groups and chambers of commerce were able to stop the proposal.
“Symbolically, it’s hard to do this after we’ve had a record number of ozone alert days in a row,” Jones said. “I’ve had a lot of calls from people asking what we are doing to improve air quality, and what we’re doing to fix the problem. Now the headline is going to read we’re dumping this rule-making.”
The program will now be voluntary instead, but Jones complained that voluntary compliance doesn’t move the needle in cleaning up the air and combatting climate change.
“The status quo is not working,” she said. She bemoaned how regulations can be “thwarted when people push back” if employers feel “inconvenienced.”
Imagine that — the public gets to weigh in on regulations that could crush economic opportunity. What nerve!
Unmistakably, it’s the observation of someone who hasn’t started a business or created jobs for others. It’s also someone who seems to view her post as bestowing wisdom upon the public rather than heeding the public’s wisdom.
But that same public has spoken and, at least for now, will be heeded. It simply didn’t buy into the claim that such a sweepingly intrusive and disruptive policy would amount to much of an antidote to climate change. It voted instead for a sensible and realistic balance between environmental and economic concerns. And it wasn’t about to be told otherwise by an unelected bureaucracy.