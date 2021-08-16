The worst of the calamity that had shut down I-70 through Glenwood Canyon since July 29 seems to be over. This time around.
The interstate highway’s reopening this past Saturday — limited to just one lane each way for now — marks the longest closure ever of the vital, national transportation corridor. But it’s not the first time, and it won’t be the last.
Summer 2020’s Grizzly Creek Fire in the canyon closed the highway for two weeks. The fire left a burn scar that set the stage for this year’s event. It was a recipe for disaster; just add water. That came with the torrential rains late last month. The resulting mud slide was epic.
Hazards are nothing new there. The scenic canyon, much loved and heavily traveled, is also notorious for its rockfall, which has caused closures over the years.
This summer’s shutdown not only partially paralyzed the transportation grid of our state but in fact played havoc with the movement of tourists, commuters and freight throughout the interior West. It wasn’t only a maddening inconvenience but also a costly blow to our regional economy. That’s not to mention the impact on towns in the immediate area that were deprived of their usual travelers, who buy gas and meals and stay in local motels.
Meanwhile, traffic was rerouted onto time-consuming, ad hoc detours. Most notably, an hours-long, 220-mile route north through Steamboat Springs. The popular tourism hub’s usual summertime gridlock hardly could withstand the tidal wave of additional motorists.
There also is the considerable cost of digging out from under a mudslide of such proportion. Our thanks go out to state and local transportation authorities and especially to the road crews that worked overtime for days on end to clear the mud and debris. Those efforts of course take a toll on the public till.
Colorado cannot afford yet another repeat performance. It is time to find a lasting solution.
There long have been appeals for a viable, permanently designated and substantially improved bypass for this painstakingly constructed, yet treacherous stretch of terraced interstate. While artfully engineered, it remains inherently problematic.
Just last week, Greg Fulton, a leading voice of Colorado’s trucking industry, made a good case in a commentary published in our news affiliate Colorado Politics. He is among those who call for developing Cottonwood Pass, currently traversed by unpaved county roads in Eagle and Garfield counties. The roads are open seasonally and obviously not meant for interstate traffic.
“…We understand that Cottonwood Pass would need to have significant improvements to allow it to accommodate more traffic including trucks in a safe manner,” Fulton writes. “We also appreciate that any improvements be done in an environmentally sensitive manner.”
“CDOT has estimated that the cost for such improvements would be $50 million,” he continues. “Their analysis also indicated that the benefits outweigh the cost by a 2-to-1 factor. In our eyes the estimated benefits are greatly understated. We suspect that the overall costs to businesses and the travelers to date associated with this most recent closure may already exceed the total cost of improving Cottonwood Pass.”
Fulton also notes that despite the disruption such a project would pose to local communities, the idea may have local support after the latest ordeal.
“More than anyone the citizens of those counties have borne the brunt from the closures whether it has been reduced business during the height of the tourist season, fuel shortages, product and package delays, or higher prices for goods.”
Fulton contends the funding for such an undertaking “should not be borne solely by the state” and that the federal government should chip in.
As reported by The Gazette, Gov. Jared Polis and Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew requested $116 million in disaster relief funds from the Federal Highway Administration a week ago. The funding would help repair I-70, improve a bypass route and mitigate hazards on the slopes above the highway. The Federal Highway Administration responded Tuesday to the request with a grant of $11.6 million under its quick-release process. It’s a start.
Fulton is right. The federal interstate highway system serves the national interest. More federal funding is essential and warranted.
What should be clear by now, as Fulton points out, is we cannot wait until disaster strikes again. We encourage Gov. Polis to move ahead quickly in engaging with Washington to resolve the problem. We must develop a permanent alternative for this crucial link in Colorado’s — and the country’s — transportation network.