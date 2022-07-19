They say the tax man gets you comin’ and goin.’ The Beatles even had him taunting taxpayers with, “…Be thankful I don’t take it all.”
But would he have the gall to tax us — on another tax? He would in Colorado.
As The Gazette reported last week, Colorado's home rule cities, including Denver and Aurora, are actually collecting local sales tax on the controversial new statewide retail delivery fee that took effect July 1. Colorado Springs might be doing it, too, though the city hadn’t confirmed it as of press time.
The state’s 27-cent delivery “fee” already was drawing fire in its own right. It is assessed on all motor-vehicle deliveries — from Amazon to Uber Eats — of goods subject to the state sales or use tax. It was part of last year’s omnibus transportation bill passed by the legislature. Citizens groups filed suit last spring, contending in part that it and other fees collected under the transportation measure should have been put to a popular vote under the state constitution.
We supported the bill as a way to kick-start long-overdue highway funding, but we endorsed it with big misgivings about the assorted means it used to raise the needed revenue.
Now, as it turns out, the state fee — which hard-pressed consumers rightly will view as a tax — is itself subject to local sales tax. Meaning, a tax upon a tax.
The issue first arose in the state’s third-largest city, Aurora. City officials there told The Gazette that the way the city’s tax laws are written, they are required to tax the fee as part of the total “purchase price.” A city spokesman said the new state law defines an item’s purchase price differently from the way it is defined by home-rule cities like Aurora. The state law reworded the state’s definition of purchase to exclude the delivery fee from taxation. But local laws didn’t necessarily follow suit.
Hence, the delivery of a $10 taxable good in Aurora not only means a total purchase price of $10.27, but that total is also subject to the city’s 3.75% tax rate. So, add another 1 cent.
The Colorado Municipal League, which lobbies for municipalities at the State Capitol, is collecting survey data about the issue from the state’s 69 home-rule cities that collect their own sales taxes to see just how many of them find themselves and their taxpayers in Aurora’s situation.
At least one member of the Aurora City Council, meanwhile, says he intends to do something about it ASAP. To his credit — and Aurora’s benefit — at-large City Councilman Dustin Zvonek said he has asked the city attorney to draft an ordinance that would exempt any local or state fee from city sales tax.
Calling the unintended double-taxation “indefensible” and “absurd,” Zvonek said the state delivery fee “is not a service or a product.” Zvonek also said the new retail delivery fee might not be the only one getting taxed under the city’s definition of “purchase price.”
Colorado’s other home-rule cities ought to take a cue from Zvonek and Aurora and revisit their own local laws to ensure their taxpayers aren’t paying extra taxes — merely for the dubious privilege of being taxed.