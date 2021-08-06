What a delight it was for so many of us to see Colorado Olympian Tamyra Mensah-Stock wrap herself, literally, in the American flag and proclaim her pride in representing our nation after winning the gold medal earlier this week at the Olympic Games in Japan.
It inspired sentiments seemingly suppressed for so long. There was our prolonged bout with a pandemic; a divisive presidential election year, and the political and social upheaval that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police in May 2020. It’s as if we were just waiting for an antidote — and Mensah-Stock delivered
Her victory over Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu in the women's 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final on Tuesday was noteworthy in other ways, too. She was the first Black American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling and certainly the first American daughter of an immigrant from Ghana — her late father — to do so. And let’s not overlook another point of distinction for Mensah-Stock: She’s a Coloradan. Born in Illinois and raised in Texas, she’s now a resident of Colorado Springs — proud home of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center and headquarters of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
Yet, it was her ebullient reaction to her victory — unabashedly patriotic; jubilantly spiritual; boundlessly grateful — that stole the show. Her outpouring of heartfelt emotion was utterly uplifting. As recounted by Fox News, a reporter simply had asked her how it felt, “to represent your country like this.” She responded, “I love representing the U.S.,” as she held her hands in the shape of a heart and jumped for joy. “I freaking love living there, I love it, and I’m so happy I get to represent U-S-A."
She also declared:
“It’s by the grace of God that I’m able to even move my feet. I just leave it in His hands, and I pray that all the practice, all the hell my freaking coaches put me through, pays off, and every single time it does. And I get better and better.”
As for her sheer playful likability, she told USA Today:
"When I first started wrestling, I wanted to be an emblem, a light to younger women and show them that you can be silly, you can have fun and you can be strong … You can be tough, you can be a wrestler and you don’t have to be like this (she growls) ‘I’m gonna be mean to you.’ "
This world-class athlete was the kid next door. As her biography notes, she began competitive sports in track and field and then pursued wrestling as a 15-year-old in Katy, Texas at the suggestion of her twin sister, Tarkyia, who already was on the school wrestling team.
She nearly quit the sport after her father died in a tragic car accident; he was on his way home after watching a high school wrestling match in which Tamyra took part. She saw her dad as her biggest fan.
In 2010 and 2011, she was the Texas high school girls champion. She went on to attend Wayland Baptist University, where she competed and rapidly advanced in world competition. The rest is history.
Her hard-earned accomplishments in such a tough and demanding sport certainly reflect the dedication and determination expected of the world’s best athletes. But even more remarkable this week was her undimmed enthusiasm — and her unflinching gratitude to God and country.
Let’s face it: Even our country’s most popular sports have taken a bruising in the past few years from political and social strife that has spilled over onto the field of play. With some superstars taking a knee and others taking a stand, it serves to sour fandom and divide fans. They view sports in part as an escape, not only from the daily grind but also the political grind.
It’s hardly news by now that sports viewership has declined the past couple of seasons. As just one metric: Last fall’s World Series was the least watched — ever. The COVID pandemic played a big role in that decline, canceling games, reshuffling schedules and limiting public access. But the invasion of social-justice issues into sports — and the snubbing of the National Anthem and American flag — turned off some segments of the audience. Add to that the perennial gripe about pampered and overpaid super jocks, and it can dampen the ardor of even the most devoted fans.
We’d wager that Americans of all races, ethnicities, beliefs and backgrounds have been waiting for someone like Tamyra Mensah-Stock to come along. Someone who could help restore our faith in sports and lift our spirits — by sharing some of her own faith and patriotism.