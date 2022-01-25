Give extra credit for civic engagement to some Colorado high-schoolers who walked out of class last week to protest what they say are the hazards of COVID on campus. But they lose points when it comes to following current events.
The latest news on COVID, currently in its “omicron” iteration, is in fact encouraging. Its ever-seesawing Colorado caseload, once again, has been tapering off. The Gazette reported last week the virus’ holiday wave had crested.
That’s not to say the show’s over, so the kids should go back to class — though that probably is the best use of their school day in any event. Rather, the virus persists as it has for the better part of two years, and it likely will continue to do so. Meaning, we’ll just have to live with it — which is quite literally what most people will do. Indeed, after a year in which most Coloradans have been vaccinated, and many have developed natural immunity from a bout with COVID, the plain reality is that the vast majority of people simply aren’t in harm’s way.
That doesn’t mean they won’t catch COVID — even again. It’s just that all the data suggests it’s extremely unlikely to have much of an impact on people who don’t already suffer from health complications. There’s also mounting data indicating the omicron variant of COVID — accounting for almost all the new cases these days — is the mildest yet. Meanwhile, research dating almost to the outset of the pandemic makes clear that most children and young adults never faced appreciable risk of severe symptoms from COVID in the first place.
All of which should be shaping our public-policy priorities. Quite frankly, the students who walked out (in coordination with a national walkout that drew fairly meager participation) should be far more worried about the prospect of any more school closures. Those had a devastating impact last year on Colorado children’s learning as well as their mental health.
Kids face minimal harm from COVID itself because — as the science makes clear — catching it won’t have serious consequences for them unless they are at risk due to otherwise compromised health. Considerably greater harm awaits them if they go back to remote learning as demanded by the state’s and nation’s teachers unions — in defiance of science.
More generally, the back-and-forth over whether the pandemic has become “endemic” — i.e., is here to stay — is almost academic. The reality, for all but those Coloradans who fall into high-risk health categories, is that COVID by now is as navigable as a seasonal flu.
Sure, plenty of sidebar debates continue to swirl around COVID and our response to it. Is Gov. Jared Polis adequately addressing the critical needs of a health-care infrastructure that’s short on staff? Should simple paper masks give way to N95s for those who are medically vulnerable? And by the way, will we ever achieve elusive “herd immunity”?
Such questions are pretty marginal to most Coloradans, who are just trying to find the shortest path back to normal. The good news is we already appear to be on that path — and are well on our way.