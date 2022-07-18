Winding down his third term at the helm of Denver’s municipal government, Mayor Michael Hancock is nothing less than a seasoned veteran at summing up the “State of the City.” The annual speech — he’ll deliver his 12th and final one today at northeast Denver’s Montbello Recreation Center — sometimes can rise above a mere ritual.
Just a year ago, for example, Hancock commendably used the State of the City address to tap the brakes on his party’s headlong rush into criminal-coddling chaos. Soft-on-crime policies fostered by the “justice reform” movement — and ushered in mostly by fellow Democrats in charge at the legislature — have been driving the city’s surging crime. Of course, Hancock didn’t put it quite that way; he’s too cagey a politician to take on his party’s noisy fringe directly.
"In Denver, that spike (in crime) is being compounded by the release of violent criminals too quickly from custody, putting them right back in the community to reoffend," Hancock said. "There must be a balance between reform that keeps low-level non-violent folks from going to jail in the first place, and our residents’ safety…One cannot come at the expense of the other.”
It earned a “bravo” from us and, we’d still like to think, represented something of a turning point for the center-left in its take on the crime wave that is crippling our community.
In that same spirit — and at the risk of second-guessing today’s speech in advance — here are a few key initiatives we’d like to see Hancock promote in his finale. Think of them as priorities the mayor could announce that warrant urgent attention in his last year in office — and that challenge what passes for conventional wisdom at City Hall and in his party:
- Pump up the police. Here is the mayor’s chance to follow through on his own wisdom from last year about skyrocketing local crime and its causes. End the remaining witch hunt against cops — the vast majority of whom are highly competent, dedicated and dutiful about respecting our civil rights. Then develop a bold, new police initiative to crack down on the criminal element. Start with hourly sweeps of the bus terminal at Union Station.
- Shut down shanty towns. The mayor could make clear in his speech that there’s a day-and-night difference between homeless victims of economic circumstance — and chronic itinerants who are addicted to booze, drugs and life on the streets. The latter are turning those streets into squalor. Denver has a “camping” ban. Voters want it enforced. Let’s do so.
- Flip the school board. Denver’s public schools are in trouble; its school board is an embarrassment. Student achievement has been plummeting while the board squabbles over petty turf battles. The mayor doesn’t have direct power over Denver Public Schools but does wield clout in local Democratic Party circles, which dominate school board as well as municipal elections even if both are nominally nonpartisan. Hancock can endorse candidates who will resurrect recently discarded reforms once championed by wiser boards. He can be the mayor who saved the day for Denver’s kids.
Advancing even one of these initiatives could leave the city a better place upon Hancock’s exit from office. At the very least, it would cement his legacy as a mayor who placed the good of his community above party and ideology.