Dozens of supporters gathered outside the Colorado Capitol on Tuesday to advocate for a treatment-centered approach to the state's fentanyl crisis, while criticizing any effort to tighten criminal penalties that would lead to further incarceration of drug users.
Speakers, including Reps. Leslie Herod and Jennifer Bacon, castigated the dominant narrative around incarceration and fentanyl as being driven in part by the upcoming 2022 election and the desire to score, in Bacon's telling, "cheap political points." They criticized efforts by many lawmakers to make it a felony to possess any amount of fentanyl in any substance and instead called on money and energy to be spent on treatment services.
"The fundamental question on the table right now, ladies and gentlemen, is how do we respond to this crisis?" Justin Cooper, the deputy director of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, asked the crowd from the west steps of the Capitol. "History has taught us through the failed drug war, that the predominant - the dominant - criminal justice response to these public health crises has not lifted us out of the crisis."
The rally began at noon Tuesday, two hours before the Senate Judiciary Committee was set to hear testimony about the legislature's proposal to address the fentanyl crisis, which has killed an increasing number of Coloradans in recent years. The bill, which passed formally passed the House on Monday, would tighten criminal penalties for distribution of the drug, with additional penalties for sellers whose pills then led to someone's death.
It includes tens of millions to support the purchase of Naloxone and fentanyl test strips; would require a statewide education campaign about the drug; increased emphasis on a key treatment modality in jails; and would require treatment for certain offenders.
Harm reduction and public health officials had expressed mixed feelings about the bill when first introduced. But their opinion has collectively turned sour in the weeks since: The House's Judiciary Committee last month amended the bill to make it a felony to possess more than a gram of any substance containing fentanyl. That move has been described by some as a middle path between two diametrically opposed positions: those in law enforcement and some lawmakers, who want it to be a felony to possess any amount of fentanyl; and other lawmakers and public health officials who have decried any tighter criminal penalties on simple possession.
Tuesday's rally centered on that dichotomy as state senators prepared to have their first crack at the measure. Roughly 30 people crowded the steps in front of a crowd that eventually grew to more than 50, many holding signs calling for an end to the drug war