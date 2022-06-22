The Boulder County Communications Center received a call at approximately 9:11 a.m., Wednesday of a reported fallen climber in the area of the 'Wind Tower' in Eldorado Canyon State Park south of Boulder, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported.
A 58-year-old female climber was descending back to the ground from “The Bomb” anchor point when the accident occurred after she and her climbing partner had completed their climb and part of their descent.
The injured climber was rappelling to the ground when she fell approximately 20-60 feet, sustaining life threatening injuries. Both the injured climber and her partner were fully equipped with climbing gear.
Bystanders climbing in the area called 911 immediately and rushed to the injured climber, rendering aid and checking her condition. They also helped guide rescuers into the location.
Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Mountain View Fire Protection District reached the patient and took over medical care. The injured climber was packaged in a litter and full body vacuum splint and evacuated by Rocky Mountain Rescue Group with assistance from Mountain View Fire Protection District. The climber was transported to a waiting helicopter by ambulance and flown by Medevac to a local area hospital for further care.
Rescuers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group then climbed to the other member of the climbing party, who remained stuck on the wall at the anchor. Rescuers were able to assist the climber to the ground for evaluation of injuries. This climber was transported from the scene by friends with minor injuries.