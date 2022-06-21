Three hikers who became lost and stranded on Mt. Neva in Boulder County were located and rescued Monday night, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported.
A call came through the Grand County Sheriff's Dispatch from three men saying they were stranded without water and shelter on the peak. A GPS location provided by the phone call showed the men were on Mt. Neva.
Seven members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the call and started hiking from the 4th of July Trailhead around 11 p.m., Monday in order to rescue the three hikers. All parties returned to the trailhead, including the three stranded hikers, at 5:15 a.m., Tuesday morning.
One of the hikers suffered mild altitude sickness, but no other injuries were reported, the agency said.