Three separate hikers needed rescuing from hiking trails in Boulder County on Saturday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reported in a press release.
The first call for rescue came at approximately 9:45 a.m. for a female hiker who injured her ankle after she fell on the Fourmile Canyon Link Trail. Rescuers from Fourmile Fire and Sunshine Fire, Boulder County Open Space Rangers, and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded to the call. Rescuers stabilized the injured hiker and used a litter to carry her out.
A 68-year-old woman from Longmont, Colorado, was transported to a local hospital. The rescue took approximately one hour to complete.
A second call for rescue occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the Eldorado Canyon Trail, with reports of a sick male.
A 21-year-old man from Denver, Colorado, was located close to the Walker Ranch Loop Trail on the Eldorado Canyon Trail suffering from dehydration. The man was able to hike down the trail with assistance where he was transported to a local hospital by Mountain View Fire Ambulance. The rescue took approximately one and half hours to complete.
A third call for rescue occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. on the Royal Arch Trail in Chautauqua Park, with reports of an injured hiker who slipped on rocks.
A 20-year-old female from Boulder, Colorado, sustained minor injuries when she slipped on some rocks while hiking the trail with the reporting party.
Rescue personnel from Rocky Mountain Rescue, American Medical Response Ambulance Service, rangers from the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and deputies from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident and assisted the woman down the trail to an awaiting ambulance. The rescue took approximately one hour.
"When participating in outdoor activities during high temperature days, it is important to take more water with you that you think you will need," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a statement regarding hiking in hot temperatures. "In addition to bringing a lot of water, it is also recommended that you bring some type of electrolytes to help replace those you lose during activity. Colorado has very low humidity and dehydration can come on quickly and become a serious issue."