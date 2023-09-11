As autumn sweeps across the picturesque landscapes of Colorado, a breathtaking spectacle unfolds, painting a vibrant tapestry of reds, oranges, and yellows. For nature enthusiasts, photographers, and anyone seeking a serene escape into the beauty of fall, Colorado's foliage offers an unparalleled experience.

In this guide, we'll embark on a journey through five of the most enchanting drives, each providing a front-row seat to the awe-inspiring fall foliage that blankets the state. So, pack your camera, don your coziest sweater, and get ready to explore the five best routes to view fall colors in Colorado.

Red Feather Lakes Loop – Fort Collins

This Northern Colorado route skirts 612,000 acres of the Roosevelt National Forest and features alpine lakes and a diversity of wildlife including Colorado’s state mammal, the bighorn sheep. The region's scenic beauty is especially captivating during the fall when the foliage changes.

Northeast of Fort Collins, drivers can take northbound Highway 287 to the town of Livermore, where they will connect with Red Feather Lakes Road. Just south of the Lakes and near the loop's halfway point is where you’ll find Potbelly Restaurant and Lounge. Connect to Manhattan Road. (also known as Co Rd 69), and take it south to Rustic, where you can connect with Colorado Highway 14, which you can take eastbound back to Fort Collins.

A complete list of directions can be found here.

Guanella Pass – Denver to Georgetown (I-70) or Denver to Grant, CO (U.S. 285)

Guanella Pass is easily accessible from the Denver metropolitan area, making it a convenient day trip or weekend getaway. The combination of the changing leaves, mountain vistas, and clear fall skies creates excellent opportunities for photographers to capture the beauty of the season.

Like Red Feather Lakes, this loop can be done in either direction. Alternatively, you will take U.S. 285 west to Grant before connecting with Guanella Pass northbound to Georgetown.

A full list of directions can be found here.

Pikes Peak – Colorado Springs to the summit and back

Due to the variety of elevations and ecosystems along the drive to Pikes Peak’s summit, fall foliage enthusiasts will be able to witness a variety of colors (and even seasons!) on the way to the top. Be sure to bring a jacket for the summit.

Once at the top, Pikes Peak also allows a 360-degree view of the surrounding area and mountain ranges.

From Colorado Springs, take U.S. Highway 24 west to Cascade where you will continue onto Pikes Peak Highway/Fountain Avenue which eventually turns into a toll road to the Summit.

A full list of directions can be found here:

Western Slope Loop – Glenwood Springs to Delta to Hotchkiss back to Glenwood Springs

This leaf viewing route takes approximately 10 hours total roundtrip from Denver and the leaf viewing loop will be approximately four hours of that drive time. Plan accordingly if you want to condense this into a day trip or extend it into an overnight stay.

Via the front range, take I-70 west 56 miles past Glenwood Springs all the way to De Beque, where you’ll connect with Colorado Highway 65 south, also known as the Grand Mesa Scenic Byway. Take CO 65 south to Delta, where you can connect with Colorado Highway 92 eastbound. At Hotchkiss, you will connect to Colorado Highway 133 northbound to get back to Glenwood Springs and the interstate.

A full list of directions can be viewed here.

Gunnison Loop – Colorado Springs to Gunnison to Paonia and back

Leaf peepers should be prepared, as this is one of the longer routes that can be completed as a day trip. However, be advised that this route encompasses 10 to 11 hours of driving time. Those looking to embark on this adventure must be prepared for an early start, or stay overnight in Gunnison or Crested Butte. For campers, please note to camp only in designated camping areas on National Forest lands.

The region around Gunnison is ideal for viewing the changing fall colors due to its stunning mix of pristine wilderness, expansive aspen groves, and the breathtaking Black Canyon of the Gunnison, offering a picturesque backdrop for leaf-peeping adventures.

From the front range, take U.S. Highway 285 south to connect with U.S. Highway 50 westbound to Gunnison. Connect with Colorado Highway 92 in Sapinero and take it northbound to Paonia. Once in Paonia, you can connect back to Colorado Highway 133 eastbound to go through Crested Butte and eventually connect back to U.S. 285 in the Buena Vista area.

Full directions for this route can be found here.

Southwest Colorado Loop: Durango/Cortez/Ridgeway

This route weighs in as the heavy hitter on this list, but trust us, it will be worth it. The drive itself clocks in at five hours of drive time in the southwestern corner of Colorado. For residents of the front range, we recommend tackling this with an overnight stay or as a multiday weekend excursion.

Not only will this route be a less beaten path than front range alternatives, outdoor enthusiasts view this section of the state as the “crown jewel” of fall color viewing with a variety of terrain and elevation changes as a variety of deciduous forests erupt in seasonal changes against the backdrop of the San Juan Mountains.

To reach the loop via Montrose from the front range, you can take U.S. Highway 50 from Pueblo or connect in Salida from Colorado Springs via U.S. Highways 24 and 285. You can also connect to U.S. Highway 50 by taking U.S. 285 southbound from the Denver metro area.

To reach this loop via Durango, take I-25 south to connect to U.S. Highway 160 westbound at Walsenburg and take it all the way to Durango.

The loop can be taken westbound, taking U.S. Highway 160 to Cortez before veering northwards towards Ridgeway via Colorado Highway 145. Once in Ridgeway, you can find your way back to Durango via U.S. Highway 550. Alternatively, you can take the loop in reverse if starting in Ridgeway via Montrose.

A full list of directions can be found here.