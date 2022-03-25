Spring has arrived in Colorado and two more state parks will reopen their waters to boats next Friday.
Boating at Chatfield State Park and Cherry Creek State Park will reopen for the season on April 1. The two parks are the "busiest" in the metro area, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Officials said boating season will kick-off barring any unforeseen items such as safety issues that would need to be addressed.
Although the waters will reopen to boats next Friday, Cherry Creek State Park Manager Jason Trujillo said people should prepare for ice cold waters. He also reminded boaters to ensure that all safety measures are checked before hitting the water.
"All safety equipment needs to be inspected and accounted for prior to visiting the reservoirs," he said. "Personal flotation devices or 'life jackets' are the most important piece of equipment to keep you safe. We want you to wear it, as we have seen too many lives lost when boaters can't get to them during an emergency."
At Chatfield, only the south boat ramp will reopen next Friday and is located on the southeast side of the reservoir. It will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to CPW.
The north boat ramp will remain closed and will reopen when adequate staffing is available, officials said.
Similarly, only one boat ramp will open on Friday at Cherry Creek. The west boat ramp that can be accessed by entering the park off South Dayton Street will also be open seven days a week but from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The east ramp will reopen when adequate staffing is available.
Officials are reminding boaters that all motorized and trailered vessels are required to have an inspection for Aquatic Nuisance Species before launch. In addition to that, all power and sail boats are required to have a valid 2022 registration and all vessels must have the required safety equipment.
Boating safety information is available on CPW's website.
For additional information regarding boating, click here.