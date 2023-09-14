A horse was euthanized and its rider was injured after an incident in Boulder County on Wednesday.

Just before 4 p.m. on Shadow Canyon North Trail, a horse slipped on a loose rock, causing it to fall down a hill and throw its 23-year-old rider off, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

A second horseback rider tried to calm the horse after it had only slid a short distance down a steep embankment, however deputies said the horse tried to get up. That's when it slid even farther down the ravine into a creek about 300 feet below the trail.

A veterinarian was brought in to evaluate the horse after the fall.

"The veterinarian determined the horse had sustained non-survivable injuries and that the most humane course of action was to euthanize the horse," deputies said in a news release.

The horse was euthanized in the ravine and rescuers helped to move its body back to the trailhead.

The rider of the fallen horse had injuries to her leg but was able to walk out to a rescue vehicle where she was checked out by paramedics. Deputies said she declined further treatment.

"The horse was turned over to a team from The Hearts and Hooves at the request of the owner," deputies said.