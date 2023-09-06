Here's your chance to see a snowboarding Olympian champion speak on the University of Colorado Boulder campus.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim will be speaking about her successes on and off the snow, and her experience becoming a global celebrity as a teenager, 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Macky Auditorium, 1595 Pleasant St., Boulder.

The University of Colorado Boulder's Distinguished Speakers Board (DSB) will host Kim.

Kim is the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding gold medal, taking home her first award at the 2018 Winter Olympics at age 17.

“The Distinguished Speakers Board is so excited to host Chloe Kim on campus,” Veena Bhatnagar, chair of the CU Boulder Distinguished Speakers Board said. “We believe that Kim will easily connect with CU Boulder students many of whom share a love snowboarding and face analogous challenges with the intense scrutiny of social media.”

Chloe Kim accomplishments and biography highlights

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The 2022 Winter Olympics cemented Kim as the female face of both snowboarding and action sports. She became the first female in history to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in halfpipe snowboarding.

After being accepted to Princeton University, Kim took the 2019-20 season off from competing to focus on her education. Returning in January 2021, after a 20-month hiatus from snowboarding competition, Kim continued her dominance in the sport, winning all four women’s superpipe events in the 2020-21 season including her sixth X Games gold medal and her second World Championship.

Kim has had just as much success off the mountain as she's had on it. She has been featured on Forbes 30-under-30 list, TIME’s 100 list and TIME’s 30 Most Influential Teens list (three years in a row), as well as the cover of Time Magazine, Shape Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Kids and ESPN Magazine. She also had an appearance in a Maroon 5 video and the Charlie’s Angels reboot. Additionally, Kim has taken home four ESPY Awards, three Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards, two Laureus World Sports Awards and finished as a semi-finalist on 2020’s season of the Masked Singer. She has a passion for fashion and design launched her first collection with Roxy in Fall 2022, and her third goggle with Oakley in Winter 2022.

This is a ticketed event:

$5 for students

$12 for faculty and staff

$17 for the general public

While available, tickets can be purchased here.