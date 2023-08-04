If you're looking to play some disc golf this weekend in honor of National Disc Golf Day on Saturday, Aug. 5, Colorado has some world-class options.

Colorado has three disc golf courses that are ranked in the top 100 best courses in the world for 2023, according to the popular disc golf app UDisc.

The app has more than 14,000 courses in its worldwide database and used a weighted scoring system to rank the courses based on millions of user-submitted ratings.

Top Colorado disc golf courses

Beaver Ranch Disc Golf Course

Conifer, Colorado

Ranked: No. 35 in the world

Nestled in the foothills south of Conifer, Beaver Ranch Disc Golf Course is a pay-to-play venue that touts itself as "the best mountain disc golf course there is." It's $13 to play with a tee time or $15 to walk up. The course is situated on about 60 acres with easy, intermediate and difficult basket positions set up on each hole. Tee times are recommended and the course typically takes 2-3 hours to play. There's also a 20-basket putt and approach course on the grounds as well. A pro shop with discs and gear is also located on site.

Bear Mountain

Bailey, Colorado

Ranked: No. 38 in the world

Think of this one as a disc golf speakeasy. Located on private land just east of Bailey, Bear Mountain is another pay-to-play option offering beautiful views and "a great mix of shots through forests, meadows, ridges and rock outcroppings." Bear Mountain is currently a 23-hole course with natural tee pads and is known for being well maintained and uncrowded. If you want a reservation you have to send a text message to the course owner "Dan" at 303-909-2614 with your full name, number of players and preferred day and tee time in order to get the course address and a gate code to get in. Dogs are not encouraged. Weekend tee times can fill up early in the week, so plan ahead. $10 per player. Bear Mountain also has a small shop on site that boasts a unique boutique selection with altitude appropriate items.

Twisted Cedars Disc Golf Course

Cokedale, Colorado

Ranked: No. 78 in the world

Located in Southern Colorado about six miles west of Trinidad near the Spanish Peaks State Wildlife Area, Twisted Cedars is a newer course on the Colorado disc golf scene. Established in 2020 by Johnny and Laura Okun, Twisted Cedars is a pay-to-play, 27-hole course on 35 acres of private land. It consists of three 9-hole loops that all start and end at the parking lot. The course takes players through the foothills, and it's one of the only courses that offers golf cart rentals. It's $10 per player and $20 for a cart rental. Reservations are accepted online.

Other top disc golf courses in Colorado

Colorado is home to 285 disc golf courses, according to UDisc, 139 of which have at least 18 holes. The app ranks Colorado the 12th best state for disc golf.

Here are some other highly-rated courses to check out across Colorado.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Arapahoe Basin Disc Golf Course

Keystone, Colorado

This high-alpine course is seasonal. It's only playable in the late summer and early fall. It's a free 20-hole course, with challenging terrain.

Wondervu Disc Golf Course

Golden, Colorado

The 22-hole course is a pay-to-play course on private land. The course winds up a mountain and offers views of the Continental Divide and the Front Range. $10 per player.

SKÖL Ranch

Florissant, Colorado

This 19-hole pay-to-play course is located on private land near Florissant. Overnight and weekend accommodations are available on Airbnb.

Johnny Roberts Disc Golf Course

Arvada, Colorado

This 18-hole course is free and open to the public. The holes are very short and a couple of them have water hazards, as a creek runs through the course. It tends to be crowded on the weekends.

Valmont Disc Park

Boulder, Colorado

An 18-hole course, free and open to the public in Boulder. The course was designed by John Bird and features a number of shorter holes.

New Colorado Disc Golf Course to check out

Pronghorn Disc Golf Course

Castle Pines, Colorado

This 18-hole disc golf course, located at 7707 Disc Park Street in Castle Pines, opened Thursday in Douglas County and is free to the public. It consists of some short holes, but technical shots, according to UDisc. Douglas County contributed $300,000 to the creation of the park.