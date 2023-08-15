The name of the female hiker who died in the Flying Dutchman couloir between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker has been positively identified.

Jadyn Weiss, 21, of Severance, Colorado was identified by the Boulder County Coroner on Tuesday as the female who died after falling approximately 300 feet. The cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the Boulder County Coroner's office said.

One person died and two people were seriously injured after they fell around the Longs Peak area of Rocky Mountain National Park on Friday and Saturday, a spokesperson said.

Late afternoon on Friday, a 64-year-old male from College Station, Texas took an approximate 60-foot tumbling fall above the Ledges on the Keyhole Route on Longs Peak. A bystander provided critical care to him until park rangers arrived on scene. Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members provided advanced medical care.

Because of the location and severity of the man's injuries, park rangers asked for assistance from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base to extricate him via a hoist operation, using a winch operated cable.

The man was transferred to a Flight for Life air ambulance at Upper Beaver Meadows and flown to Medical Center of the Rockies. RMNP Search and Rescue Team members hiked out and reached the Longs Peak Trailhead at midnight on Friday night.

On Sunday afternoon, a 21-year-old female from Severance, Colorado died after an approximate 300-foot fall. A 25-year-old male from San Angelo, Texas also fell approximately 300 feet and suffered critical injuries. The two individuals fell while descending in the Flying Dutchman couloir.

This couloir is located inside Rocky Mountain National Park between Longs Peak and Mount Meeker.

Park visitors in the area contacted park rangers via cell phone in addition to activating a personal locator beacon. Bystanders provided initial care to the seriously injured male. Park rangers, a park paramedic and an Estes Park Health paramedic provided advanced medical care on scene.

Because of the severity of the 25-year-old male's injuries, park rangers again asked for assistance from a Colorado Air National Guard helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base. The man was transferred to a Flight for Life air ambulance at Upper Beaver Meadows and flown to Medical Center of the Rockies.

As is standard protocol, the death incident is under investigation, the spokesperson said.

Recovery operations for the deceased female were hampered by weather Sunday. But Monday morning, her body was recovered with help from a Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control helicopter and helitack crew. Her body was flown to Upper Beaver Meadows and then transferred to Boulder County Coroner's Office.

The woman's name will be released after positive identification has been made and next of kin are notified, authorities said.