Boulder County Communications was notified of a climber who fell approximately 100 feet around 6:30 pm., Monday, the agency said in a release. The climber was free solo climbing the Direct East Face Route of the First Flatiron in Boulder.

The 22-year-old Boulder resident was near the top of the route when they fell and slid approximately 100 feet down the face, landing on a ledge, the agency said.

"As a result of the fall, they sustained serious injuries and were unable to move," the agency said. "Their climbing partner was able to get to the top of the route and call 911 for assistance."

Another pair of climbers in the area were able to climb to the injured party and began to provide first aid while waiting for rescuers to arrive. Rescuers and paramedics from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group rappelled down to the injured climber and provided additional care.

The injured climber was placed into a full body vacuum splint and a litter and lowered to the base of the First Flatiron where the climber was evaluated by Paramedics from American Medical Response. The climber was then evacuated the remaining distance to the trailhead. Upon arriving at the trailhead, the injured climber was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further care.

Agencies assisting with this rescue effort included: The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, American Medical Response, and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.