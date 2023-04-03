Neighborhood complaints about noise, parking and other issues plus a sound inspector's findings led Denver's parks and recreation department to permanently close the pickleball courts in Congress Park. The last games were played Sunday, the Gazette's media partner 9News reported.

“It would be irresponsible for me to bring back pickleball to this park, but let’s find the right park to put pickleball so pickleballers would have their own space,” Denver Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Scott Gilmore said.

The city's noise ordinance allows residential levels to reach 55 decibels from 7 a.m. until 10 pm and 50 decibels all other times, according to the City's website. The pickleball courts reached 70 decibels at homes near the courts, 9News reported.

“I really love the idea of pickleball and people getting together and having fun and creating community, but it’s very hard to live near it,” Betsy Rumely, who lives further down the block, told 9NEWS

“There’s good and bad for everything,” Congress Park Pickleball Club chairman Marc Nelson said to 9News' "Next with Kyle Clark."

“There’s 80 people getting exercise and building the community and getting to know each other and living in the world we want to live in instead of 80 strangers not doing anything.”

Plans for other courts in Denver are up in the air. A project at Sloan's Lake is off. Centennial passed a ban on new courts until fall, but Denver is looking at courts possibly at Burns Park and in the Northfield neighborhood.

